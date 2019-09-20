Error when uploading EA

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Hello I trying to upload my EA. But it's keeps getting errors. Can anyone please me.
 

This is the error I see after uploading EA

 
Sturgis isaac:

This is the error I see after uploading EA

Read the documentation how to correct it and what could possibly cause it in the first place. It can me numerous coding issues to address to.

 
Sturgis isaac:

This is the error I see after uploading EA

read this small thread: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/296748
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation.
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation.
  • 2018.12.29
  • www.mql5.com
As the title says, copying the EA to the EA installation directory is also not available. Please ask the moderator to help answer...
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