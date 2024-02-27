Strategy Tester Report not found - page 15
Okay, thanks, at least now we know that the problem is internal not in our code, I hope they fix it soon, as I just tried again and the problem is still there.
agree its not code issue., code passes before,
its mql5 internal
still not works
Same here , not working , and this is not the first time, so but be patient
Right, got this issue today as well. This is common problem for everyone
Yeah, we all are waiting for mql5 people to get this resolved, hoping for a quick fix, because now mt4 clients are waiting for the updates.
For all users, it is failed after 11 seconds. Same issue for all. Hope to be fixed soon.
I created a ticket to service desk 2 days ago. No answer yet.
MQL must fix this issue urgently. 2 days delay is not acceptable.
Hey everyone, the issue has been resolved now, its working again.
"test on EURUSD,H1 strategy tester report not found"
take place again today (few times during this year by the way) when I was trying to update MT4 EA on market.
Every time when that happened previously that was some internal MQL issues. And we face it again at this moment, it would be great to get it fixed.
PS. Looks like issue was fixed again few minutes ago from MQL side. Thanks a lot for that