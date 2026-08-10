Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 33
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Hi, all withdrawal options are gone. What happened? Is this just me? Thanks
Hi, all withdrawal options are gone. What happened? Is this just me? Thanks
Read the last page of this topic.
Hi, all withdrawal options are gone. What happened? Is this just me? Thanks
Yes, it is gone.
I wish they test the beta version of website or website features on test server instead of live server.
Then load on live website server after testing is throughly done.
The latest announcements are on post #304 and post #295.
Some more - about VAT (as a part of the discussion in Russian part of the forum):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can’t refill my account, except for replenishment with mql5 coupons there are no more options. what nonsense. and option icons are missing. no webmoney icon
Renat Fatkhullin , 09/09/14 10:38 p.m.
The tax (VAT) is collected from buyers of citizens of the European Union (not sellers), it is recorded and summed up for each country separately and paid by us centrally to the tax of each country. The tax is added to the seller’s price and is not deducted from it.
Sellers from their income must pay taxes in their own country.
The latest announcements are on post #304 and post #295.
Some more - about VAT (as a part of the discussion in Russian part of the forum):
Do they intend to pass on the VAT from sales to vendors that are VAT registered ?
Metaquotes would pass on the VAT to registered vendors and then claim that VAT back from the EU
Do they intend to pass on the VAT from sales to vendors that are VAT registered ?
Metaquotes would pass on the VAT to registered vendors and then claim that VAT back from the EU
The post was made by the Head of MQ ... and it was about VAT .. I just translated ..
("machine translation" from Russian to the English sorry; "machine translation" = in-built forum translation feature using).
Do they intend to pass on the VAT from sales to vendors that are VAT registered ?
Metaquotes would pass on the VAT to registered vendors and then claim that VAT back from the EU
Company to company within the EU but different countries, VAT is 0%. At least, this is how it should be.
Direct withdrawal to the card is ready now - one user did it:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can’t refill my account, except for replenishment with mql5 coupons there are no more options. what nonsense. and option icons are missing. no webmoney icon
Andrey Kolmogorov , 09/09/16 18:01
Just made a withdrawal to Visa. Everything is credited almost instantly.
Direct withdrawal to the card is ready now - one user did it:
Thats awesome :)