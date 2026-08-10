Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 33

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Hi, all withdrawal options are gone. What happened? Is this just me? Thanks


 
Joel Protusada:

Hi, all withdrawal options are gone. What happened? Is this just me? Thanks


Read the last page of this topic.

 
Joel Protusada:

Hi, all withdrawal options are gone. What happened? Is this just me? Thanks


Yes, it is gone.

I wish they test the beta version of website or website features on test server instead of live server.

Then load on live website server after testing is throughly done.

 

The latest announcements are on post #304 and post  #295.

Some more - about VAT (as a part of the discussion in Russian part of the forum):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I can’t refill my account, except for replenishment with mql5 coupons there are no more options. what nonsense. and option icons are missing. no webmoney icon

Renat Fatkhullin , 09/09/14 10:38 p.m.

The tax (VAT) is collected from buyers of citizens of the European Union (not sellers), it is recorded and summed up for each country separately and paid by us centrally to the tax of each country. The tax is added to the seller’s price and is not deducted from it.

Sellers from their income must pay taxes in their own country.

for information.
 
Sergey Golubev:

The latest announcements are on post #304 and post  #295.

Some more - about VAT (as a part of the discussion in Russian part of the forum):

for information.


Do they intend to pass on the VAT from sales to vendors that are VAT registered ?

Metaquotes would pass on the VAT to registered vendors and then claim that VAT back from the EU

 
James Cater:


Do they intend to pass on the VAT from sales to vendors that are VAT registered ?

Metaquotes would pass on the VAT to registered vendors and then claim that VAT back from the EU

Did you read this post ?
The post was made by the Head of MQ ... and it was about VAT .. I just translated ..
("machine translation" from Russian to the English sorry; "machine translation" = in-built forum translation feature using).
 
James Cater:


Do they intend to pass on the VAT from sales to vendors that are VAT registered ?

Metaquotes would pass on the VAT to registered vendors and then claim that VAT back from the EU

Company to company within the EU but different countries, VAT is 0%. At least, this is how it should be.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Direct withdrawal to the card is ready now - one user did it:


Thats awesome :)

 
I just failed the method of withdrawing money using Cardpay.
I entered the code that MQL sent an SMS with a confirmation code to my mobile phone. But was rejected by the message below
"An error occurred when working with the payment system"
Usually, in the past I used to withdraw via Paypal. After the problem as we know it, I have tried to apply with ePayment many times before he approved it and I used it to withdraw money well. But after that, I received bad news for me to temporarily stop using ePayment similar to the recently canceled Webmoney.
I prayed for it to not be like that, and I understand that the developers are currently resolving this issue.
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