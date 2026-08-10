Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 38
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In addition to the announcement on this post #295 - some more news for now :
Great, Paypal is coming.
the light begins to be seen at the end of the tunnel of despair.
We hope to soon surrender this land of uncertainty and that surrounds us.
In addition to the announcement on this post #295 - some more news for now :
What about webmoney?
What about webmoney?
I do not have any good news about webmoney (at least - I did not read any more announcement about webmoney on Russian forum).
The only news about webmoney is on the post #295
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But users on Russian forum are having some idea ... for example:
withdraw from mql5 to Webmoney card using Cardpay option which is available now.
Means: it is possible to order the card from Webmoney (and this card = your WMZ or WMR or any ... for example), and use this card to withdraw from mql5 using Cardpay option available.
Moderator of Russian forum already ordered this Webmoney card for himself, besides - some users will order too, and someone will try to withdraw using his virtial or real/plastic card as well:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can’t refill my account, except for replenishing mql5 coupons there are no more options. what nonsense. and option icons are missing. no webmoney icon
Artyom Trishkin , 09/09/17 21:26
WebMoney will not be anymore. But you can always order either a virtual or plastic WebMoney card and withdraw to it.
I already ordered plastic for myself. True, it costs $ 12, but it is ok.
Plastic Webmoney card is UnionPay, and virtual Webmoney card is Mastercard.
Withdrawal to Mastercard using Cardpay option is fixing now by MetaQuotes(it is not finished) ... and I do not have information about withdrawal to UnionPay card(withdrawal to UnionPay card is available using Cardpay but no one tried/reported about successful or not).
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It is just an idea which the users of Russian forum were discussed.
I can not check this idea because I have nothing to withdraw sorry.
So, just to keep everything in one place -
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announcement on post #295
the announcements on post #369
+
some idea on the post #374
So, just to keep everything in one place -
----------------
announcement on post #295
the announcements on post #369
+
some idea on the post #374
thank you Sergey for the nice details
may i ask you about Cardpay, i checked the website many times and sent them many emails to open account and no reply and it seems they want organizations or people with websites and sales profile..something like that i think
so would you please guide me to a link or something that might help to have account with them as their website is not helpful at all....
kind regards
thank you Sergey for the nice details
may i ask you about Cardpay, i checked the website many times and sent them many emails to open account and no reply and it seems they want organizations or people with websites and sales profile..something like that i think
so would you please guide me to a link or something that might help to have account with them as their website is not helpful at all....
kind regards
Are you talking about withdrawal money from mql5 to your card? And you are going to register with Cardpay to withdraw?
I am not very sure ... I think that we do not need to open account with Cardpay to send money from mql5 to our card.
At least - no one reported about registration with Cardpay.
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There were/are some issues with Cardpay related to mql5:
Ok, so next week all payment systems with the exception of WebMoney will be fully back. Thanks for keeping us up to date.
Until now is nothing.!!
Card withdrawal not really working (at least not for me). Maybe someone else has better luck
Valid card no. accepted, confirmation code received, confirmation code entered correctly, on confirm all that happens is a loop back to request a confirmation code without any actual transaction (neither to card nor from the MQL account), the only result is a block after the 3rd confirmation code entered correctly
On the 2nd attempt, the card withdrawal worked perfectly for me and the money instantly appeared in my bank account. I attempted to use my ePayments card on the 1st attempt which failed but then I used a different non-ePayments card and it went through.