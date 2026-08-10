Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 40
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Neither does the card withdrawal work (at least for me again - a perfectly correct card used that I use with PayPal, Skrill, Webmoney, Coinbase, eBay, Amazon, ... and ...). Only getting message that "an error occurred ...", and that is all
or wait for paypal ..
Besides, it may be the following situation: nothing to withdraw.
It is my case.
Means: if I try to wirhdraw so I will get an error.
So, it is necessary to look at the following:
I do not have any good news about webmoney (at least - I did not read any more announcement about webmoney on Russian forum).
The only news about webmoney is on the post #295
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But users on Russian forum are having some idea ... for example:
withdraw from mql5 to Webmoney card using Cardpay option which is available now.
Means: it is possible to order the card from Webmoney (and this card = your WMZ or WMR or any ... for example), and use this card to withdraw from mql5 using Cardpay option available.
Moderator of Russian forum already ordered this Webmoney card for himself, besides - some users will order too, and someone will try to withdraw using his virtial or real/plastic card as well:
Plastic Webmoney card is UnionPay, and virtual Webmoney card is Mastercard.
Withdrawal to Mastercard using Cardpay option is fixing now by MetaQuotes(it is not finished) ... and I do not have information about withdrawal to UnionPay card(withdrawal to UnionPay card is available using Cardpay but no one tried/reported about successful or not).
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It is just an idea which the users of Russian forum were discussed.
I can not check this idea because I have nothing to withdraw sorry.
So please provide the direct link to order the virtual card from Webmoney,
Thanks.
So please provide the direct link to order the virtual card from Webmoney,
Thanks.
Wait .. because -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Bring the WebMoney payment system back, please.
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.18 13:26There is the problem with this idea - it was described on the post #377
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People tested QIWI now and it works with virtual QIWI card (read my previous posts).
Wait .. because -
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People tested QIWI now and it works with virtual QIWI card (read my previous posts).
OK,Hope it will be fixed soon for Webmoney,Because we can't use QIWI as well,they dont accept other countries.
Neither does the card withdrawal work (at least for me again - a perfectly correct card used that I use with PayPal, Skrill, Webmoney, Coinbase, eBay, Amazon, ... and ...). Only getting message that "an error occurred ...", and that is all
I managed to successfully withdraw from my account using CardPay. I used my Visa card.
Besides, it may be the following situation: nothing to withdraw.
It is my case.
Means: if I try to wirhdraw so I will get an error.
So, it is necessary to look at the following:
If it is Mastercard so it does not work now (I was reading the announcement from yesterday that MQ is fixing it).
or wait for paypal ..
It is Visa