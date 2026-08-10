Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 39
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I do not have any good news about webmoney (at least - I did not read any more announcement about webmoney on Russian forum).
The only news about webmoney is on the post #295
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But users on Russian forum are having some idea ... for example:
withdraw from mql5 to Webmoney card using Cardpay option which is available now.
Means: it is possible to order the card from Webmoney (and this card = your WMZ or WMR or any ... for example), and use this card to withdraw from mql5 using Cardpay option available.
Moderator of Russian forum already ordered this Webmoney card for himself, besides - some users will order too, and someone will try to withdraw using his virtial or real/plastic card as well:
Plastic Webmoney card is UnionPay, and virtual Webmoney card is Mastercard.
Withdrawal to Mastercard using Cardpay option is fixing now by MetaQuotes(it is not finished) ... and I do not have information about withdrawal to UnionPay card(withdrawal to UnionPay card is available using Cardpay but no one tried/reported about successful or not).
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It is just an idea which the users of Russian forum were discussed.
I can not check this idea because I have nothing to withdraw sorry.
There is the following information about Webmoney cards (from this webmoney page)
Anyway, the discussion about webmoney/cards/withdrawal is continuing on Russian forum so if the users founbd some decision related to it - I will let you know here on this thread.
And just to remind -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.17 22:50
..
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announcement on post #295
the announcements on post #369
+
some positive idea about webmoney is on the post #374, and some negative information related to this idea - post #381
When i can see paypal withdrawal ?
Somebody told tuesday. But, already it is wednesay.
When i can see paypal withrawal ?
Somebody told tuesday. But, already it is wednesay.
Yes, PayPal withdraw was supposed to be available on Tuesday, but there is still no such option...
Yes, PayPal withdraw was supposed to be available on Tuesday, but there is still no such option...
Yes, PayPal withdraw was supposed to be available on Tuesday, but there is still no such option...
The PayPal withdraw option appeared about an hour ago.
I tested it and it didn't work. Now the funds are locked and the Service Desk is informed.
Update: My funds were unlocked, the withdrawal deleted and PayPal is not longer available as withdrawal option.
So they are currently working on it but didn't fix all technical issues yet.
One person made sucessful withdrawal to virtual QIWI card (it may be interesting for the users who like Webmoney) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I can’t refill my account, except for replenishing mql5 coupons there are no more options. what nonsense. and option icons are missing. no webmoney icon
Vadim Zotov , 2019/09/18 11:43
HURRAH!
I managed to withdraw on a virtual card QIWI.
The QIWI system issued a card instantly after registration in the system and payment of 99 rubles.
Transferring from MQ to this card is also instant.
The percentage is draconian, the account is limited to 15,000 rubles, but better a small fish than an empty dish. Account restrictions can be expanded by personal identification.
...
One person made sucessful withdrawal to virtual QIWI card (it may be interesting for the users who like Webmoney) -
Please explain more.
Please explain more.
QIWI is the similar to Webmoney (similar and more simple one).
People are using QIWI as an alternative to Webmoney.