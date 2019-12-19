How to fix my withdrawal problems?

Now we have 3 methods to withdraw funds. But unfortunately I can't use any method to withdraw funds. I will explain here. My country is Sri Lanka.

  1. Cardpay - I tried a few of times to use cardpay service. But SMS hasn't received to my mobile number. All of other international and local SMS receiving correctly to my mobile phone. However, one of seller who live in Sri Lanka said he has received an SMS. But he can not able to withdraw funds with some error. So currently Cardpay service can't use for withdrawing. 
  2. ePayments - ePayments no longer available for Sri Lanka.
  3. Paypal - Paypal not available for Sri Lanka.

So finally I have no any method to withdraw funds. I think the same problem for all of Sri Lankan sellers and freelancers. If anyone here to respond this problem, it is a big help. If you can suggest Bitcoin or any other payment method to mql5 then we can easily withdraw funds. 


Same issue here,

I also didn't receive the SMS first, so I tried it with Telegram, then I got the code, but after confirming the code, I got the following error

New Error

