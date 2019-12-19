How to fix my withdrawal problems?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Now we have 3 methods to withdraw funds. But unfortunately I can't use any method to withdraw funds. I will explain here. My country is Sri Lanka.
So finally I have no any method to withdraw funds. I think the same problem for all of Sri Lankan sellers and freelancers. If anyone here to respond this problem, it is a big help. If you can suggest Bitcoin or any other payment method to mql5 then we can easily withdraw funds.
Thank you.