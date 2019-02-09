New MetaTrader 5 platform build 1930: Floating window charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 - page 6
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Does anyone know how to install a previous build?
It should be like that: if you are connected to metaquotes server, the client will update automatically always.
Even if you uninstall and install a new stable build, on next startup you will have the new version insatlled.
It should be like that: if you are connected to metaquotes server, the client will update automatically always.
Even if you uninstall and install a new stable build, on next startup you will have the new version insatlled.
Hello,
I'm still having issues with leaked strings left on build 1932, but it seems there was an improvement.
Now I only see it when I remove the EA, on build 1930 and 1931 this happens when I change some input parameters and shutdown EA.
Well, that's ridiculous and backward! But I did find a way round that so I can keep using build 1881 until all the problems are sorted out.
I sent already a post about that( i think it can dangeours also because the user has not a so strong evidence a beta version is going to be installed.
I found a workaround: delete the downloaded updates before starting the MT, but it s annoying overall if I am using data of my mobile....wasted data in this case.
Hello,
I'm still having issues with leaked strings left on build 1932, but it seems there was an improvement.
Now I only see it when I remove the EA, on build 1930 and 1931 this happens when I change some input parameters and shutdown EA.
Build 1934 fixed it!
Thank you! :)
Build 1934 fixed it!
... And now we're on to build 1935. Still does not fix my example above. I suspect the focus is on removing problems with code newly compiled for the current build, not on handling edge cases in old compiled code.
Build 1935 Access violation!
My EA was compiled in build 1881.
This crash happended just after a pending order be executated. It looks like the standard message of MT5 with the price, SL, TP, is causing this problem.After the crash, the EA still working.
This whole exercise is very concerning to me. I have an EA that I have been developing for many months and it is profitable with a demo account. I am planning on going live for the start of next week. Things still look to be working, but I would hate for a bug to be introduced when I am DEPENDING on the EA to work as expected!
I wish there was a way to run via ANY previous version with the ability to test with the new versions before going live with them. Also, allow us to update on a later date instead of restart of the terminal (like the weekend) to prevent an update in the middle of trades which I have seen happen with testing...VERY frustrating!
This whole exercise is very concerning to me. I have an EA that I have been developing for many months and it is profitable with a demo account. I am planning on going live for the start of next week. Things still look to be working, but I would hate for a bug to be introduced when I am DEPENDING on the EA to work as expected!
I wish there was a way to run via ANY previous version with the ability to test with the new versions before going live with them. Also, allow us to update on a later date instead of restart of the terminal (like the weekend) to prevent an update in the middle of trades which I have seen happen with testing...VERY frustrating!
You may find some useful info here - How do I prevent auto updates? Or create fallback-points.