New MetaTrader 5 platform build 1930: Floating window charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 - page 9
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.06 14:40
We are preparing soon to introduce a new type of software - services:
They will work constantly, regardless of whether there are connections to trade servers or active accounts. In the 1958 build, so far only preparation.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.06 15:00
You can code independent programs, data feeds, analyzers, and so on.
Advantages in complete independence from attachment to charts, active accounts.
I found an issue drawing lines before the start time of the first data point on MT5
(this code draws fine on MT4)
I found an issue drawing lines before the start time of the first data point on MT5
(this code draws fine on MT4)
That's an MT4 bug...
Look more carefully.... it draws the line if you start at time = 0 but does not if time is between 0 and the first real bar
(I can add a workaround to use time 0 but it's not ideal)
Look more carefully.... it draws the line if you start at time = 0 but does not if time is between 0 and the first real bar
(I can add a workaround to use time 0 but it's not ideal)
I know, why are you expecting to be able to draw from outside the chart ?
Anyway, if you want this to be recognized as a bug, good luck.
I know, why are you expecting to be able to draw from outside the chart ?
Anyway, if you want this to be recognized as a bug, good luck.
Multi Time Frame (MFT) indicators draw lines from D1 or higher timeframes onto M30 or lower charts
The history of M30 and lower timeframes often stops way before the history on higher timeframes.
Therefore this can break lines and rectangles drawn on many MTF indicators.
That's why I think they should take this bug a little more seriously
Hi Aytugan,
after apply last build update 1931 this morning, all my custom EAs stopped to work. It seems that "#Trade/SymbolInfo.mqh" fails, all object methods are returning empty data. Per example, I've build a blank expert to show you the evidences:
Please, how could I revert to a previous working version? Do you have a older build executable available?
Thanks in advance,
LopTrader
You should call mSymbol.Refresh() before you use mSymbol object to retrieve any symbol data. Best way is to call it on the OnTick function than use it to get the most recent symbol data.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.01.08 06:45
We have seriously optimized raising and synchronizing databases in MetaTrader 5 build 1968 (beta is already available).
The base rises 5 times faster during a cold start and 1.5 times faster when it is hot.
And in a hot mode, the rise of bases was faster than in MT4.
Just some news -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The latest beta version of the descope.
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.01.13 10:52We will do so that the beta version can be rolled back to the latest release version via the command in the help menu.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
fxsaber , 2019.01.16 17:41
1972 - WebRequest works, Thank you.