New MetaTrader 5 platform build 1930: Floating window charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 - page 8
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Access violation generates during testing in MT5 build 1940.
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The full log is attached.
Build 1944. Unless I missed something the new TesterStop() doesn't work well with Genetic Algorithm. It is trying again and again the same "stopped" passes :
Attached test code and set file.
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New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.11.10 21:07We will completely rebuild the configuration system for the tester and work with the settings.
There is some problem with OnDeinit in MT5 build 1940 . When you call a simple function with a loop to delete graphical objects the platform freezes for a few seconds and fails to delete all objects.
With the code below you can reproduce the bug.
Hi,
Did anyone test native support for .NET libraries?
The example code provided on the release notes page (https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes/terminal/1898) does not even compile.
When debugging in the template function, it is impossible to look at the value of the type
Where do I start,JUST SIGNED UP? Im a beginner trader.
Where do I start,JUST SIGNED UP? Im a beginner trader.
Where Do I start from -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
and
MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
1957. Tester rips off all memory
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.12.06 14:29
We released version 1958 with the correction of unpack error and memory leak in MQL5: