New MetaTrader 5 platform build 1930: Floating window charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 - page 3
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ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED
4302
Symbol is not selected in MarketWatch
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes
Will this script run in debugging without hitting a breakpoint?
I don't get it. Can you explain how to use it?
Ma man, the EA was perfectly working absolutely no problem so far from now. Exactly after the update. My code is right, the problem is the platform. it seems the symbol is not currently being read.
ERR_MARKET_NOT_SELECTED
4302
Symbol is not selected in MarketWatch
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes
I know it already bro. I drop the EA at the graph, and I get this sh. it is happening, in two different computers just after the update. it is just useless since I put no restriction to the symbol in the code.
I don't get it. Can you explain how to use it?
Ma man, the EA was perfectly working absolutely no problem so far from now. Exactly after the update. My code is right, the problem is the platform. it seems the symbol is not currently being read.
I'm trying to help you debug. You need to run the script in debug mode. I can confirm that it works as expected on my PC. Also you need to add this to your EA:
I'm trying to help you debug. You need to run the script in debug mode. I can confirm that it works as expected on my PC. Also you need to add this to your EA:
So I am pretty screwed up. Both of my computers are not. Also, none of my 3 brokerages. I am not familiar with the debug mode. Where should I add this code ?
StringSplit still leaking strings in build 1931
The same is happening to me.
CustomTicksAdd() function is not working properly in compiled files by build 1931.
The volume of the ticks[] is very different when it shows on DOM or in bars tab from symbol list.
volume here is only integer numbers.
CustomTicksAdd() is working fine until build 1881.
Compiled files from 1881 are working fine on build 1931, except leaked string.
CustomTicksAdd() function is not working properly in compiled files by build 1931.
The volume of the ticks[] is very different when it shows on DOM or in bars tab from symbol list.
volume here is only integer numbers.
CustomTicksAdd() is working fine until build 1881.
Compiled files from 1881 are working fine on build 1931, except leaked string.
MetaTrader now freezes on startup as it's about to login. No charts are even open. Anyone else having this problem?