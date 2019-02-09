New MetaTrader 5 platform build 1930: Floating window charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 - page 10

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Build terminal before 1970

Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.01.16 22:12

Upgrade to build 1972, please. They fixed a number of errors.

To avoid updates, do not work on our test server MetaQuotes-Demo.


 

MT5 Strategy Tester issue

Ctrl and Shift keys are not recognised in the "Strategy Tester"

#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_plots 0

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
{
   return rates_total;
}

void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam)
{
   Comment("Ctrl=", TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_CONTROL), " Shift=", TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_SHIFT));
}


This works on the live charts, but not in the Strategy tester

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