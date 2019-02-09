New MetaTrader 5 platform build 1930: Floating window charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 - page 10
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Build terminal before 1970
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.01.16 22:12
Upgrade to build 1972, please. They fixed a number of errors.
To avoid updates, do not work on our test server MetaQuotes-Demo.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.01.18 22:30Released beta 1973 build with corrections and accelerations.
The latest beta -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2019.01.23 19:02Corrected, now we will release an update.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
fxsaber , 2019.01.23 20:21
1978 - no mistakes now, thanks.
MT5 Strategy Tester issue
Ctrl and Shift keys are not recognised in the "Strategy Tester"
This works on the live charts, but not in the Strategy tester
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 5 build 1930: Floating graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2019.02.08 23:28
Beta 1983 was released, by the way.
Next week there will be an official release.