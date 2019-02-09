New MetaTrader 5 platform build 1930: Floating window charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 - page 4
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There's nothing else in the log, just some lines about my pc and the location of the terminal. I had already tried restarting before I first posted here.
Please share these lines, it very important.
Alternatively you can send me full log in the private message.
Please share these lines, it very important.
Alternatively you can send me full log in the private message.
Here you go:
Main window toolbars' buttons don't work on undocked charts (Standard, Line Studies, Timeframes).
Also Toolbox/CodeBase and Library tabs (the newly added ones) don't save settings after terminal restart (disable grid for example).
I found the roblem is if i attach the depth window (book)
Please explain what do you mean, ideally with a screenshot.
Please explain what do you mean, ideally with a screenshot.
There is some nasty bug with candle colors. It happens when using StringToColor function. The whole platform is messed up. Even after I close the chart and remove the indicator, when I open new clean chart the bug persists and goes away only when I restart the platform.
I cannot change the color of the bear candles. The bear candles take the color of the bull candles. You can see on the screenshot below the colors are messed up. Please fix this. It's extremely annoying.
Hi. I made some trials and errors, and found that with my broker, if i attach the market depth, the "book", STICK on the extreme left or right of the platform, then it fail to start. If the market depth is not stick, so you have to manually start every time no problem. That's it
We reproduced this issue and fixed it. New build with fix will be soon available.
Thank you!
There is some nasty bug with candle colors. It happens when using StringToColor function. The whole platform is messed up. Even after I close the chart and remove the indicator, when I open new clean chart the bug persists and goes away only when I restart the platform.
I cannot change the color of the bear candles. The bear candles take the color of the bull candles. You can see on the screenshot below the colors are messed up. Please fix this. It's extremely annoying.
Please provide the source code to reproduce your issue. You can attach it here or send in private message.