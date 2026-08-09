how to contact customer service? thank You - page 2

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726485:
hi i purchased the software but now how i can install it 

If this software is related to the Market products for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 so use the information below about how to install - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

how to contact customer service? thank You

Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.27 07:21

You can read the following information - 

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market_buy

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if it does not help (after read the information) - open separated thread about your issue.

MetaTrader 4 Help
MetaTrader 4 Help
  • www.metatrader4.com
For making a decision to trade, reliable on-line information is necessary. For that, quotes and news are delivered at the terminal in the real-time mode. On basis of on-line delivered quotes, it is possible to analyze markets using technical indicators and line studies. Expert advisors allow to work off routine of observing markets and the own...
 
Greeting.

Been trying to buy a new version of <product name removed> but I've been declined forever. Any assistant please. 
 
Nnhla1987:
Greeting.

Been trying to buy a new version of <product name removed> but I've been declined forever. Any assistant please. 

Describe your problem, where do you stuck?

 
I purchased a utility tool from Mql5 using Pay Pal as payment method, money was deducted from my account but apperently mql5 email does not correspond with paypal email address so my money is gone and i did not recieve any product
 
Manase Shovaleka:
I purchased a utility tool from Mql5 using Pay Pal as payment method, money was deducted from my account but apperently mql5 email does not correspond with paypal email address so my money is gone and i did not recieve any product

You do not receive anything in your email or something, you have to go to your MT4/5 terminal, login with your MQL5.com community credentials in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab and then go below in the Market tab of the Terminal/Toolbox window, click the Purchased option in the upper left side and then the Install option on the far right of the product you want to download.




 
please I need assistance that can help me through the MQL5 APP is very complicated after watching a lot of videos on how to start but my platform is not showing signals button to click. 
 
obos212:
please I need assistance that can help me through the MQL5 APP is very complicated after watching a lot of videos on how to start but my platform is not showing signals button to click. 

1.The article - MQL5.community - User Memo

2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

3.  MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

4.How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

5.MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

6.Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

Where Do I start from?
Where Do I start from?
  • 2017.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hi fam! Am a total newbie in the forex niche... Just signed up here on this platform... Please where do i start from? I need help...
 

i rented a signal and paid the charges. it shows in my account i am registered the signal but no open positions in my mt4 account

 
51696577:

i rented a signal and paid the charges. it shows in my account i am registered the signal but no open positions in my mt4 account

Follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

 
How can I contact costumer services mobile?
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