how to contact customer service? thank You - page 2
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hi i purchased the software but now how i can install it
If this software is related to the Market products for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 so use the information below about how to install -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
how to contact customer service? thank You
Sergey Golubev, 2018.08.27 07:21
You can read the following information -
Where can I see my purchases?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market_buy
----------------
if it does not help (after read the information) - open separated thread about your issue.
Greeting.
Describe your problem, where do you stuck?
I purchased a utility tool from Mql5 using Pay Pal as payment method, money was deducted from my account but apperently mql5 email does not correspond with paypal email address so my money is gone and i did not recieve any product
You do not receive anything in your email or something, you have to go to your MT4/5 terminal, login with your MQL5.com community credentials in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab and then go below in the Market tab of the Terminal/Toolbox window, click the Purchased option in the upper left side and then the Install option on the far right of the product you want to download.
please I need assistance that can help me through the MQL5 APP is very complicated after watching a lot of videos on how to start but my platform is not showing signals button to click.
1.The article - MQL5.community - User Memo
2. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
3. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
4.How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
5.MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account
6.Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
i rented a signal and paid the charges. it shows in my account i am registered the signal but no open positions in my mt4 account
i rented a signal and paid the charges. it shows in my account i am registered the signal but no open positions in my mt4 account
Follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731