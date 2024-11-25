Something Interesting to Read December 2013 - page 3

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The Neatest Little Guide to Stock Market Investing by Jason Kelly




This books delivers a clear and straight forward understanding of how to invest in the markets, including techniques, timing tools, and advice from great investors such as Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch.

 
newdigital:

The Warren Buffett Way by Robert Hagstrom




This book sheds insight into the ways and means of the Oracle of Omaha. Warren Buffett's thoughts are insightful and his methods may yield fruitful rewards for investors with enough patience to learn them, understand them and apply them correctly.

I have read it..good book
 

Alchemy of Finance by George Soros




This book, along with Soros's latest book, The New Financial Paradigm explain the author's theory of reflexivity and how it relates to the market. Though it may not provide a direct system for trading, it is extremely thoughtful and deepens one's understanding of how the financial markets work. The book may be a bit dense but it is rewarding for those who are willing to finish it.

 

DiNapoli Levels: The Practical Application of Fibonacci Analysis to Investment Markets




Excellent manual from an experienced trader and exceptional teacher on the practical application of Fibonacci analysis to investment markets. This method is fascinating and often amazingly accurate, and every technical trader should become conversant with its principles. DiNapoli teaches all the basics, as well as his own unique methods of applying Fibonacci to trading in multiple time frames.

 

The Great Crash 1929 by Kenneth Galbraith




A brilliant recount of the events leading up to and after the financial meltdown in 1929.

 
DiNapoli Levels Video Training Course
by Joe DiNapoli  and Merrick Okamoto 




Four hours and 20 minutes of detailed video instruction by Joe DiNapoli and one of his most successful students, professional trader Merrick Okamoto.

  • How Market Makers handle overnight orders Rules that Market Makers live by Advantages that Market Makers have over the public Advantages and disadvantages of ECN's
  • How to benefit from the actions of: "the axe" - "the wheel", the predominant traffickers (Market Makers) in a given stock
  • How to front run the Market Maker How the (Market Makers) NASDAQ work station on auto execute can be used to fool the pubic Eyes only institutional terminal,
  • How Market Makers advertise on a NASDAQ terminal and fill positions on "eyes only", a private system for Market Makers Importance Market Makers put on getting order flow Market Makers ability to see order flow.
  • How that benefits them and costs you! On line trading firms sell order flow, how this benefits Market Makers and how this hurts the public
  • How Market Makers handle inventory by creating excitement in the stock
  • How to be your own Market Maker
  • The Direct access execution system and how it is used. An investment rule to live by Sector Momentum trading,
  • How to get into the right stock at the right time Index sorting
  • How it can affect your stock selection
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