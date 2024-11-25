Something Interesting to Read December 2013 - page 3
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The Neatest Little Guide to Stock Market Investing by Jason Kelly
This books delivers a clear and straight forward understanding of how to invest in the markets, including techniques, timing tools, and advice from great investors such as Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch.
The Warren Buffett Way by Robert Hagstrom
This book sheds insight into the ways and means of the Oracle of Omaha. Warren Buffett's thoughts are insightful and his methods may yield fruitful rewards for investors with enough patience to learn them, understand them and apply them correctly.
Alchemy of Finance by George Soros
This book, along with Soros's latest book, The New Financial Paradigm explain the author's theory of reflexivity and how it relates to the market. Though it may not provide a direct system for trading, it is extremely thoughtful and deepens one's understanding of how the financial markets work. The book may be a bit dense but it is rewarding for those who are willing to finish it.
DiNapoli Levels: The Practical Application of Fibonacci Analysis to Investment Markets
Excellent manual from an experienced trader and exceptional teacher on the practical application of Fibonacci analysis to investment markets. This method is fascinating and often amazingly accurate, and every technical trader should become conversant with its principles. DiNapoli teaches all the basics, as well as his own unique methods of applying Fibonacci to trading in multiple time frames.
The Great Crash 1929 by Kenneth Galbraith
A brilliant recount of the events leading up to and after the financial meltdown in 1929.
by Joe DiNapoli and Merrick Okamoto
Four hours and 20 minutes of detailed video instruction by Joe DiNapoli and one of his most successful students, professional trader Merrick Okamoto.