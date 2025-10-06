Press review - page 540
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Coca-Cola shares - global bullish reversal, 42.58 is the key (based on the article)
CCE share price on weekly chart os located inside Ichimoku cloud for the ranging market condition by breaking Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. If the price breaks Senkou Span to above together with 42.58 resistance level on close weekly bar so the bullish reversal will be started, otherwise - ranging within the level to be inside Ichimoku cloud.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2017-07-26 02:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Consumer Price Index news event
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish breakout; daily bullish reversal to be started
2017-07-26 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 7.2 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: bullish breakout. The price was bounced from 50.22 support level to above to be crossed with 100 SMA/200 SMA reversal levels fror the primary bullish market condition.
If the price breaks 51.03 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If the price breaks 100 SMA/200 SMA support at 50.50 to below on M5 close bar so the bearish reversal will be started.
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: bullish reversal. The price is located inside Ichimoku cloud in the ranging area of the chart by testing resistance level at 50.89 to above on daily close bar for the daily price to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition.
Brent Crude Oil - intra-day bullish breakout; 51.13 level is the key (based on the article)
Price on H4 chart is above 100 SMA/200 SMA in the bullish area of the chart: the price is breaking 51.13 resistance level to above for the ullish trend to be continuing.
EUR/USD - breakout with possible long term bullish reversal; 1.1777 is the key (based on the article)
Monthly price is on bear market rally located near and below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart. The price is testing 1.1777 resistance level to above for the bullish reversal to be started with the secondary ranging way.
Facebook shares - bullish breakout; 166.16 is the key (based on the article)
Facebook share price on weekly chart is located above ichimoku cloud in the bullish trend area. The price was bounced from 144.56 support level to above for the bulloish breakout to be started with ascending triangle pattern to be broken to above together with 165.70 resistance level for the bullish breakout to be continuing.
It is very similar situation with bulliosh breakout and ascending triangle pattern for H4 and daily charts with 166.16 key resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing if broken.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Dollar Index: Durable Goods Orders
2017-07-27 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = hange in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
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From abcnews article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Durable Goods Orders news events
USD/CAD - daily bearish; 1.2413 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is located very far from Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart: price is breaking descending triangle pattern to below together with 1.2413 support level for the bearish trend to be continuing.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, USD/JPY and USD/CNH: U.S. Gross Domestic Product
2017-07-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - GDP] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/JPY M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by U.S. Gross Domestic Product news events
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Dollar Index (based on the article)
Dollar Index - "The big driver for this week seemed to emanate from the Federal Reserve’s statement accompanying the rate decision. There was no press conference, and no updated forecasts; but in the Fed’s statement the bank mentioned that balance sheet reduction may begin ‘relatively soon’. This was largely inferred to mean their next meeting on September 20-21, and while the Fed has said previously that they anticipate invoking balance sheet reduction while also continuing to normalize rates, markets don’t appear to be buying that thesis just yet. U.S. data remains rather soft, and the Fed even voiced concern about lackluster inflation in that statement on Wednesday; and this makes for a difficult environment for tighter operating conditions, much less tightening on dual fronts with both higher rates and balance sheet reduction"