Press review - page 541
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Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GBP/USD (based on the article)
GBP/USD - "The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee will likely leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25% Thursday and make no changes to either its £435 billion asset-purchase program or its £10 billion corporate-bond buying. However, the meeting could still have an impact on GBP/USD and EUR/GBP."
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for AUD/USD (based on the article)
AUD/USD - "Even though the RBA is widely expected to keep the official cash rate at the record-low of 1.50%, the accompanying statement may boost the appeal of the Australian dollar if the central bank shows a greater willingness to move away from its easing-cycle. The RBA may highlight a hawkish outlook as the ‘Australian economy is expected to strengthen gradually, with the transition to lower levels of mining investment following the mining investment boom almost complete,’ and Governor Lowe and Co. may start to prepare Australian households and businesses for higher borrowing-costsas ‘the data available for the June quarter had generally been positive.’"
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for USD/CNY (based on the article)
USD/CNY - "China announced the strategy for the economic work in the second half of 2017, after top leaders met at the Political Bureau meeting of the Communist Part of China on Monday: The country will stick to the goal of “seeking progress while maintaining stability”. In terms of policies, China will continue to implement “proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy”. This indicates that the PBOC is neither likely to raise benchmark interest rate nor cut it in the following two quarters."
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for GOLD (XAU/USD) (based on the article)
XAU/USD - "Looking ahead to next week, markets will be closely eyeing central bank interest rate decisions from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) & the Bank of England (BOE) with the highly anticipated U.S. Non-Farm Payroll report slated for Friday. While the broader outlook for bullion remains constructive, prices are eyeing near-term resistance heading into the close of the month and could limit the topside near-term."
Weekly Fundamental Forecast for Brent Crude Oil (based on the article)
Brent Crude Oil - "You know how in some weeks, everything goes well? This week was a week like no other for Crude Bulls as trading started with news out of St. Petersburg that OPEC had reached a further agreement to cut exports from Saudi Arabia (the de-facto head of OPEC), the U.A.E. and Kuwait. Saudi also said they would look to ‘forcefully demand participation’ of compliance to the production curb deal that has been extended to March 2018. After briefly punching below Friday’s low on Monday morning, Crude Oil closed the trading day higher consecutively for the rest of the week until settling near $50/bbl. The total gain was nearly 9% on the week and the environment and sentiment picture (more below) seem to point to more gains to come. What a difference a week can make!"
How to invest in bitcoin (based on the article)
Daily price is on bullish ranging above Ichimoku cloud within the following support/resistance levels:
Symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to above for the bullish trend to be resumed or to below for the bearish reversal.
Nikkei 225 - narrow ranging within the bullish waiting for the direction (based on the article)
The price on weekly chart is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart for the narrow ranging within the 20,315 resistance for the bullish trend to be resumed and 18.190 support level for the bearish reversal to be started.
Dow Jones Industrial Average - bullish breakout; 21,914 is the key (based on the article)
The price on monthly chart is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is breaking 21,535 resistance level to above together with ascending triangle pattern with 21,914 resistance level to be broken for the bullish breakout to be continuing.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Cash Rate, Reserve Bank of Australia Statement and range price movement
2017-08-01 05:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
EUR/USD - bullish breakout; 1.1844 is the key (based on the article)
Intra-day price on H4 chart is on bullish breakout by the ascending triangle pattern to be crossing to above together with 1.1844 resistance level for the bullish trend to be continuing. If the price breaks 1.1722 support to below so we may see the secondary correction, and 1.1612 support level is for the primary bearish erversal to be started.