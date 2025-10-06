Press review - page 542
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Dax Index - weekly correction; 12,088 support level is the key (based on the article)
The price on weekly chart was bounced from 12,947 resistance level for the descending trianglew pattern to be testing to below together with 12,088 support level to be broken for the secondary correction to be continuing.
FTSE 100 - daily ranging for direction; 7,332 is the key key level for the bearish reversal (based on the article)
The price on the daily chart is located within Ichimoku cloud waiting for the direction of the bullish trend to be resumed or the bearish reversal to be started. Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below together with 7,332 support level for the bearish reversal.
3 FTSE 100 Stocks That Should Be Avoided In August -
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Manufacturing ISM Report On Business and range price movement
2017-08-01 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by ISM Manufacturing PMI news event
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Employment Change and range price movement
2017-08-01 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people.
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From rttnews article :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event
Bitcoin prices remained largely unscathed in spite of the hard fork that created rival currency Bitcoin Cash (based on the article)
BTC/USD price on hour chart broke Ichimoku cloud to below for the reversal from the primary bullish to the primary bearish market condition. The price is on narrow ranging within 2,754/2,697 levels waiting for the direction of the bearish trend to be continuing or the bullish trend to be resumed.
Bitcoin cash, new crypto-currency (based on the article)
The chart above is Bitcoin/USD (not Bitcoin cash/USD)
- "Bitcoin’s underlying software code was split on Tuesday, generating a new clone called "bitcoin cash", but the new virtual currency got off to a slow start due to lacklustre support for its network. The initiative was headed by a small group of mostly China-based bitcoin miners — programmers who essentially operate the bitcoin network — who were not happy with scheduled improvements to the currency’s technology meant to increase its capacity to process transactions."
- "It’s been a slow start for bitcoin cash," said Iqbal Gandham, MD at trading platform eToro. "The delay ... could be a result of a lack of miner support for the new crypto-currency." On Tuesday, bitcoin cash traded on certain exchanges at a median price of $146.37, according to BitInfoCharts.com, while bitcoin was at $2,729 on the Bitstamp platform, down 4.6% from Monday."
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Trade Balance and range price movement
2017-08-03 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods and services during the reported month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Trade Balance news event
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: ranging bullish breakout; daily bullish reversal
2017-08-02 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 1.5 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: ranging bullish breakout. The price broke 100 SMA/200 SMA reversal levels for the primary bullish market condition. For now, the price is on ranging within s/r levels waiting for the direction of the bullish trend to be resumed or
If the price breaks 52.38 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks 51.86 to below on M5 close bar so the bearish reversal will be started.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: ranging bullish reversal. The price broke Ichimoku cloud to above to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition. Ascending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to aove together with 52.91 resistance level for the bullish trend to be resumed.
DAX Index - ranging bearish continuation; 12,082 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is below Ichimoku cloud in the bearish area of the chart: price is testing descending triangle pattern to below together with 12,082 support level for the bearish trend to be continuing.
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision and range price movement
2017-08-03 12:00 GMT | [GBP - Official Bank Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Official Bank Rate] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Bank of England (BoE) Interest Rate Decision news event