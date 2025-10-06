Press review - page 544
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
NZD/USD - daily correction; 0.7346 is the key (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: price was bounced from 0.7557 resistance level to below for the secondary correction to be started. For now, the price is breaking descending triangle pattern to below together with 0.7346 support level for the correction to be continuing.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and USD/CNH: Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary
2017-08-06 15:00 GMT | [USD - JOLTS Job Openings]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - JOLTS Job Openings] = Number of job openings during the reported month, excluding the farming industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
EUR/USD M5: range price movement by JOLTS Job Openings news events
==========
USD/CNH M5: range price movement by JOLTS Job Openings news events
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Consumer Price Index and range price movement
2017-08-09 02:30 GMT | [CNY - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From rttnews article :
==========
USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Consumer Price Index news event
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day bullish ranging near 200 SMA reversal; daily bullish ranging within narrow levels; 52.91 is the key
2017-08-09 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
==========
"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 6.5 million barrels from the previous week."
==========
Crude Oil M5: bounced from 200-SMA to above. The price was testing 200 SMA level together with 52.01 support to below for the bearish reversal but it was bounced from those levels to above for the bullish ranging near 200 SMA after that.
If M5 price breaks 52.66 resistance level to above on close bar so the bullish trend will be resumed.
If the price breaks 52.01 support level to below on close M5 bar so the bearish reversal will be started.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
==========
Crude Oil Daily: ranging bullish reversal. The price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: price is on narrow ranging within 52.91 resistance and 50.86 support levels waiting for the direction of the strong trend to be started,
Brent Crude Oil - daily bullish reversal with 52.91 key resistance (based on the article)
Price on the daily chart is breaking 200 SMA to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition with 52.91 resistance level to be crossed to above for the bullish trend to be started.
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: U.K. Factory production and range price movement
2017-08-10 09:30 GMT | [GBP - Manufacturing Production]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - Manufacturing Production] = Change in the total inflation-adjusted value of output produced by manufacturers.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD M5: range price movement by U.K. Factory production news event
Dollar Index - monthly correction; 91.93 is the key (based on the article)
The price on the monthly chart was bounced from 103.82 resistance level to below for the secondary correction to be started. Price is trying to test 91.93 support level together with descending triangle pattern to below for the correction to be continuing with 88,26 long-term bearish reversal target.
Bovespa Index - intra-day correction; 66,190 is the key (based on the article)
The price on hourly chart is on ranging correction by crossing 100 SMA together with 66,700 support level to below for the correction to be continuing with 66,190 bearish reversal target.
Trading the News: U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) (based on the article)
An uptick in the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) may stoke a near-term pullback in EUR/USD as signs of rising inflation puts pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to further normalize monetary policy in 2017.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Even though Fed Fund Futures largely price a 50% probability for a move in December, Chair Janet Yellen and Co. may stay on course to deliver three rate-hikes in 2017 as central bank officials expect to achieve the 2% target for inflation over the policy horizon. In turn, the FOMC may endorse a more aggressive approach at the next interest rate decision on September 20 especially as the FOMC ‘expects to begin implementing its balance sheet normalization program relatively soon.’
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: Headline and Core Inflation Picks Up in July
Bearish USD Trade: CPI Report Falls Short of Market Forecasts
EUR/USD Daily
============
Bitcoin prices - daily bullish breakout (based on the article)
Daily price is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullsh area of the chart: price is breaking 3,483 resistance level to above together with ascending triangle pattern for the bullish trend to be continuing.