Goldminer Indicator for MT5

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Hi,

The Goldminer Indicator is a pretty old and well know indicator for MT4... there are several versions of it around the internet.

I was looking for a version the runs on MT5 but I couldn't find any. Does anyone have it?

I tried but I could not convert it from mql4 to mql5 :(

If needed, here is the code of a version that runs on MT4:

<Decompiled code deleted>

I really appreciate if anyone can help.

 
Rafael Grecco:

Hi,

The Goldminer Indicator is a pretty old and well know indicator for MT4... there are several versions of it around the internet.

I was looking for a version the runs on MT5 but I couldn't find any. Does anyone have it?

I tried but I could not convert it from mql4 to mql5 :(

If needed, here is the code of a version that runs on MT4:

I really appreciate if anyone can help.

Decompiled (stolen/theft) code

Goldminor  is renamed from "silver Trend" indicator,some times it called as "Forex OFF Trend" too,even " Lukas" is from same family - also it can possibly repaints too,beware about.


goldminor/silver trend

 
mntiwana:

Decompiled (stolen/theft) code

Goldminor  is renamed from "silver Trend" indicator,some times it called as "Forex OFF Trend" too,even " Lukas" is from same family - also it can possibly repaints too,beware about.



I didn't know it was a paid product. Thanks for the info!

 

Ask the owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.

De-compiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.
          See also forum.MQL4.com/41864#490649

If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.

Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because "someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that"?

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