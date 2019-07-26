Goldminer Indicator for MT5
Hi,
The Goldminer Indicator is a pretty old and well know indicator for MT4... there are several versions of it around the internet.
I was looking for a version the runs on MT5 but I couldn't find any. Does anyone have it?
I tried but I could not convert it from mql4 to mql5 :(
If needed, here is the code of a version that runs on MT4:
I really appreciate if anyone can help.
Decompiled (stolen/theft) code
Goldminor is renamed from "silver Trend" indicator,some times it called as "Forex OFF Trend" too,even " Lukas" is from same family - also it can possibly repaints too,beware about.
Ask the owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.
De-compiled code is stolen
code. Either you are a thief, a fence,
or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way
we will not be an accomplice after the fact to that theft.
See also forum.MQL4.com/41864#490649
If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.
Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because "someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that"?
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Hi,
The Goldminer Indicator is a pretty old and well know indicator for MT4... there are several versions of it around the internet.
I was looking for a version the runs on MT5 but I couldn't find any. Does anyone have it?
I tried but I could not convert it from mql4 to mql5 :(
If needed, here is the code of a version that runs on MT4:
I really appreciate if anyone can help.