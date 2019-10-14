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Indicators

Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 2.8 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

NickBixy
NickBixy

NickBixy

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123

MT4 Version- https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23720

Scans multiple symbols looking for when the price crosses a pivot point or when xxPoints Near or bounce off pivot then it alerts the trader.

Put Scanner On A Separate Chart Tab From Trading Strategy

You Can Put Multiple Instances of Scanner On Same Chart Tab To Scan For More Time Frames Alert Conditions

Delete the old updates and make sure your chart is using latest update on it and not the old buggy updates

Symbols to scan needs to be in market watch or will get the error message "Can't find this symbol: AUDCAD, put symbols in Market Watch, Double Check Prefix/Suffix Settings"

Pivot Point Types

  1. Standard (Floor)
  2. Fibonacci
  3. Woodie
  4. Camarilla

All Pivot Point Timeframes

More Features

  1. Toggle false/true for popup or mobile alerts
  2. Set alert wait interval between same alert message
  3. Time frames toggle false/true for daily/weekly/monthly pivot point cross alerts
  4. Set Symbol prefix and postfix (if none leave blank)
  5. Enable/Disable specified pivot point to be alerted
  6. Alert when xxPoints Near pivot point
  7. Bounced off pivot point alerts
  8. Option to scan symbols in Market Watch instead of list
  9. Bollinger Bands upper-lower filter alerts

MT4 Email set up instructions - https://www.metatrader4.com/en/tradi...up/setup_email
MT4 Notification set up instructions - https://www.metatrader4.com/en/tradi..._notifications

Inputs/Alert Message example

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