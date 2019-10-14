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Multi Pair Pivot Point Scanner Alerts 2.8 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MT4 Version- https://www.mql5.com/en/code/23720
Scans multiple symbols looking for when the price crosses a pivot point or when xxPoints Near or bounce off pivot then it alerts the trader.
Put Scanner On A Separate Chart Tab From Trading Strategy
You Can Put Multiple Instances of Scanner On Same Chart Tab To Scan For More Time Frames Alert Conditions
Delete the old updates and make sure your chart is using latest update on it and not the old buggy updates
Symbols to scan needs to be in market watch or will get the error message "Can't find this symbol: AUDCAD, put symbols in Market Watch, Double Check Prefix/Suffix Settings"
Pivot Point Types
- Standard (Floor)
- Fibonacci
- Woodie
- Camarilla
All Pivot Point Timeframes
More Features
- Toggle false/true for popup or mobile alerts
- Set alert wait interval between same alert message
- Time frames toggle false/true for daily/weekly/monthly pivot point cross alerts
- Set Symbol prefix and postfix (if none leave blank)
- Enable/Disable specified pivot point to be alerted
- Alert when xxPoints Near pivot point
- Bounced off pivot point alerts
- Option to scan symbols in Market Watch instead of list
- Bollinger Bands upper-lower filter alerts
MT4 Email set up instructions - https://www.metatrader4.com/en/tradi...up/setup_email
MT4 Notification set up instructions - https://www.metatrader4.com/en/tradi..._notifications
Inputs/Alert Message example
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