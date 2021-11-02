CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MyRsi with NET - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9071
Rating:
(38)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

In December 2020 issue of TASC, John Ehlers published an indicator called MyRsi with NET (MyRsi with Noise Elimination Technology) in which he uses a sort of Kendall (auto)correlation to filter out signals 

The only deviation in this version is that we can use desired prices (instead of using fixed close price)


Recommendations:

  • you can use it as any other rsi
  • you can combine the signals from rsi and net line (from visual inspection, it seems that net line tends to produce faster and cleaner signals)


MyRsi MyRsi

MyRsi - by John Ehlers

The Hilbert Oscillator Indicator The Hilbert Oscillator Indicator

The Hilbert Oscillator Indicator was created John Ehlers in "Rocket Science For Traders", pg.90-91

Rex (extended) Rex (extended)

Rex indicator extended version

Position Size Calculator Position Size Calculator

MT5 Indicator for Position Size Calculation