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RSI_MAonRSI_Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The idea of the indicator
In the subwindow, show the filling of the areas between the two lines: the 'RSI' line and the 'RSI' line smoothed with 'MA'.
Rice. 1. RSI_MAonRSI_Filling
Alert Crossing Three MAs
The indicator shows signals ('Arrow' objects) of the 'Moving Average' indicator crossings. The peculiarity of the indicator: if there was an intersection of 'MAs' (on bar #0), and then the intersection disappeared, the signal remains on the chartRadix sort (The fastest numeric sort)
Sorts the values in the first dimension of a multidimensional numeric array in the ascending order.
RSI_MAonRSI_Filling Step EA
Strategy based on the custom indicator 'RSI_MAonRSI_Filling'. The minimum step is set between positionsMACD AO Colors
'MACD' indicator with the same color scheme as the 'Awesome Oscillator' indicator