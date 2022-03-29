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Indicators

RSI_MAonRSI_Filling - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
Views:
6482
Rating:
(33)
Published:
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The idea of the indicator

In the subwindow, show the filling of the areas between the two lines: the 'RSI' line and the 'RSI' line smoothed with 'MA'.

RSI_MAonRSI_Filling

Rice. 1. RSI_MAonRSI_Filling

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