What is Period in iRSI or iMA or any Indicator

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Hello,

What does the period value in Indicators?.


If i set period = 5, this means (for 1 min timeframe, Period = 5 min), (for 5 min timeframe period equal to 25 min) , (for 15 min timeframe period = 75 min) and so on?. Period me number of candles in past from current candle?




 
anuj71: Period mean number of candles in past from current candle?

Number of candles used to calculate the current candle value. Period of one means just the current candle is used.

 
William Roeder #:

Number of candles used to calculate the current candle value. Period of one means just the current candle is used.

William said it well.

The period tells your program how much data to use for its calculations. 
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