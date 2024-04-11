What is Period in iRSI or iMA or any Indicator
anuj71: Period mean number of candles in past from current candle?
Number of candles used to calculate the current candle value. Period of one means just the current candle is used.
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Hello,
What does the period value in Indicators?.
If i set period = 5, this means (for 1 min timeframe, Period = 5 min), (for 5 min timeframe period equal to 25 min) , (for 15 min timeframe period = 75 min) and so on?. Period me number of candles in past from current candle?