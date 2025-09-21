Elite indicators :) - page 1518

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hi all master progammer elite section.... 

mr Mladen Rakic /mr William Snyder / mr  mntiwana


great day and blessing to you all....

is that possible to have DSS ADX HMA  or DSS ADX DOUBLE MACD.

its just my mind, or they already did and available somewhere..., please let me know..


very many thank's.


newbie

MACD - Oscillators - Technical Indicators - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
MACD - Oscillators - Technical Indicators - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
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Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is a trend-following dynamic indicator. It indicates the correlation between two Moving Averages of a...
 

I have a question regarding the indicator that has already been posted here ( dss_of_advanced_kaufman_ama.mq4), but I need one addition to it if it is feasible to do.

I'll try to explain, so if I'm not clear enough, please ask me.

In the picture below, I marked the places on the indicator where the flat line starts.

How do I detect when a flat line starts, because the values in the buffer vary even though the line is flat?

The flat line sometimes appears lower/higher than the one where I marked it, more precisely I need to find out wherever the flat line appears above 80 or below 20.

I would like to use this indicator in EA, but I would like to know when this flat line starts. On which candles exactly.

[Deleted]  
Milan Zivanovic #:

I have a question regarding the indicator that has already been posted here ( dss_of_advanced_kaufman_ama.mq4), but I need one addition to it if it is feasible to do.

I'll try to explain, so if I'm not clear enough, please ask me.

In the picture below, I marked the places on the indicator where the flat line starts.

How do I detect when a flat line starts, because the values in the buffer vary even though the line is flat?

The flat line sometimes appears lower/higher than the one where I marked it, more precisely I need to find out wherever the flat line appears above 80 or below 20.

I would like to use this indicator in EA, but I would like to know when this flat line starts. On which candles exactly.

They are technically not flat. They only appear to be flat to "human" interpretation and due to the fact the visual scale of indicator is linear and occupying a small area of the screen.

The one thing that you can do however, is to monitor the slope of the line and when it switch from a positive slope to a negative slope when above the 80, and from the negative slope to the positive slope when below 20. However, the indicator seems to already be signalling to slope direction change with the green/orange colour change.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

They are technically not flat. They only appear to be flat to "human" interpretation and due to the fact the visual scale of indicator is linear and occupying a small area of the screen.

The one thing that you can do however, is to monitor the slope of the line and when it switch from a positive slope to a negative slope when above the 80, and from the negative slope to the positive slope when below 20. However, the indicator seems to already be signalling to slope direction change with the green/orange colour change.

That's right, it only looks flat to the eye, as I said the buffer value is not the same as long as the line is flat.

I thought there was a way to find something like that.

[Deleted]  
Milan Zivanovic #:

That's right, it only looks flat to the eye, as I said the buffer value is not the same as long as the line is flat.

I thought there was a way to find something like that.

There is if you apply a deviation tolerance to the data, but it will be up to interpretation.

For example, any changes +-0.5 could be ignored by rounding the value to unit values without decimal points and by detecting a slope of 0 for more than x bars in order to identify the "flat". But, this will still be up to your interpretation, setting the tolerance and duration in order to identify the "flat".

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

There is if you apply a deviation tolerance to the data, but it will be up to interpretation.

For example, any changes +-0.5 could be ignored by rounding the value to unit values without decimal points and by detecting a slope of 0 for more than x bars in order to identify the "flat". But, this will still be up to your interpretation, setting the tolerance and duration in order to identify the "flat".

I tried something like that, but the detection is not always successful because sometimes there are more deviations and sometimes less.

Thanks for the advice anyway.

[Deleted]  
Milan Zivanovic #: I tried something like that, but the detection is not always successful because sometimes there are more deviations and sometimes less. Thanks for the advice anyway.
That is why I stated that technically there is no "flat" and that it was just a "human" interpretation. Take the time to analyse "your" interpretation of a flat and then translate it to a mathematical or code model, and accept that it will sometimes fail, because it is after all only a fuzzy approximation.
 
Mladen Rakic #:

Some more experimenting - this is a step ma using new emad (including the double smoothed emad) for calculation : stepma_emad.ex4

hi sir, would you turn the alert to "true" by default, since it is "false" by default, and set to " false" the alert "on current (still opened bar) since it is "true" by default, i need this to produce alert with the help of EA which is scan 28 major pairs, and the EA use alert function of the indicator we put in it, thank you.

Step EMAD setting change

 

iCusom side is not working in this incator.it gives too many sigals

can you correct it sir M laden

Files:
NoRepaint1_MTF.mq4  9 kb
 
senangdhie #:

hi

this is the modified code


Sir, this indicator looks promising, I have tried changing the value number of ob os to 0 and using the 1 hour timeline on the 15 minute chart time line ... the results are amazing, please sir, can you add alerts and push notifications to this indicator? and trend buffer for up/down arrow?

Files:
insync_index_6_arrows.mq4  14 kb
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