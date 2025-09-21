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hi all master progammer elite section....mr Mladen Rakic /mr William Snyder / mr mntiwana
great day and blessing to you all....
is that possible to have DSS ADX HMA or DSS ADX DOUBLE MACD.
its just my mind, or they already did and available somewhere..., please let me know..
very many thank's.
newbie
I have a question regarding the indicator that has already been posted here ( dss_of_advanced_kaufman_ama.mq4), but I need one addition to it if it is feasible to do.
I'll try to explain, so if I'm not clear enough, please ask me.
In the picture below, I marked the places on the indicator where the flat line starts.
How do I detect when a flat line starts, because the values in the buffer vary even though the line is flat?
The flat line sometimes appears lower/higher than the one where I marked it, more precisely I need to find out wherever the flat line appears above 80 or below 20.
I would like to use this indicator in EA, but I would like to know when this flat line starts. On which candles exactly.
I have a question regarding the indicator that has already been posted here ( dss_of_advanced_kaufman_ama.mq4), but I need one addition to it if it is feasible to do.
I'll try to explain, so if I'm not clear enough, please ask me.
In the picture below, I marked the places on the indicator where the flat line starts.
How do I detect when a flat line starts, because the values in the buffer vary even though the line is flat?
The flat line sometimes appears lower/higher than the one where I marked it, more precisely I need to find out wherever the flat line appears above 80 or below 20.
I would like to use this indicator in EA, but I would like to know when this flat line starts. On which candles exactly.
They are technically not flat. They only appear to be flat to "human" interpretation and due to the fact the visual scale of indicator is linear and occupying a small area of the screen.
The one thing that you can do however, is to monitor the slope of the line and when it switch from a positive slope to a negative slope when above the 80, and from the negative slope to the positive slope when below 20. However, the indicator seems to already be signalling to slope direction change with the green/orange colour change.
They are technically not flat. They only appear to be flat to "human" interpretation and due to the fact the visual scale of indicator is linear and occupying a small area of the screen.
The one thing that you can do however, is to monitor the slope of the line and when it switch from a positive slope to a negative slope when above the 80, and from the negative slope to the positive slope when below 20. However, the indicator seems to already be signalling to slope direction change with the green/orange colour change.
That's right, it only looks flat to the eye, as I said the buffer value is not the same as long as the line is flat.
I thought there was a way to find something like that.
That's right, it only looks flat to the eye, as I said the buffer value is not the same as long as the line is flat.
I thought there was a way to find something like that.
There is if you apply a deviation tolerance to the data, but it will be up to interpretation.
For example, any changes +-0.5 could be ignored by rounding the value to unit values without decimal points and by detecting a slope of 0 for more than x bars in order to identify the "flat". But, this will still be up to your interpretation, setting the tolerance and duration in order to identify the "flat".
There is if you apply a deviation tolerance to the data, but it will be up to interpretation.
For example, any changes +-0.5 could be ignored by rounding the value to unit values without decimal points and by detecting a slope of 0 for more than x bars in order to identify the "flat". But, this will still be up to your interpretation, setting the tolerance and duration in order to identify the "flat".
I tried something like that, but the detection is not always successful because sometimes there are more deviations and sometimes less.
Thanks for the advice anyway.
Some more experimenting - this is a step ma using new emad (including the double smoothed emad) for calculation : stepma_emad.ex4
hi sir, would you turn the alert to "true" by default, since it is "false" by default, and set to " false" the alert "on current (still opened bar) since it is "true" by default, i need this to produce alert with the help of EA which is scan 28 major pairs, and the EA use alert function of the indicator we put in it, thank you.
iCusom side is not working in this incator.it gives too many sigals
can you correct it sir M laden
hi
this is the modified code
Sir, this indicator looks promising, I have tried changing the value number of ob os to 0 and using the 1 hour timeline on the 15 minute chart time line ... the results are amazing, please sir, can you add alerts and push notifications to this indicator? and trend buffer for up/down arrow?