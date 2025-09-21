Elite indicators :) - page 1510

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Thanks for this updates, Get MCX Free Tips.
 

Hello everybody, need a little help ..

Does anybody have the working version or the real name of squeezed ema and squeezed t3 stochastic created by mladen

here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page1032#comment_4593608

and here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page890#comment_4592182

I tried to replace "_" with "&" but not working, it keep saying "you trying to use renamed indicator ..."

Many thanks before

Elite indicators :)
Elite indicators :)
  • 2015.11.06
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, Does anyone know where I can find an indicator that takes in price values, which when reached or surpassed will cause the indicator to send...
 
parvez786:

dear mladen,

errors while compile, not shown on chart, pls cure this indicator.

Corrected, download :)

Files:
wpr_k_bands_fixed.mq4  7 kb
 
@Mladen Rakic : Bro do you have indicator that arrow appear in the opening of the candle and it does not repaint?
Files:
indi.png  53 kb
 
СнеЖинкА:

Corrected, download :)

Thanks brother
 
hello Friends,

I need help with a sound and popup alert for this indicator "Bollinger Bands %b"
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7165

I need a alert when indicator crosses 0 line from above when candle closed.


Kindly help me. Thanks in advance
Bollinger Bands %b
Bollinger Bands %b
  • www.mql5.com
Dynamic Zone RSI In classical literature, the relative strength index is described as the "price-following oscillator that ranges between 0 and 100, and signals the market sentiment to change the trend at high (close to 100%) or low (close to 0%)... NB_SHI_Channel Really useful channel indicator.
 

@Mladen Rakic 

Hello malden Can you add this alert from a indicator you coded to Original Aroon Indicator. When i put both indicators to chart they are different (see attached screenshot. 1st indicator is aroon original. 2nd indicator is malden version of aroon).

I need alert for Original Aroon Indicator When Aroon Down Oversold 100 and Aroon Up Overbought 0 level and vice versa.

Thanks in advance

Files:
Aroon_1ampo_alerts.mq4  4 kb
Aroon.mq4  3 kb
 

@Mladen Rakic

Hello all,

I'm using this version of the your Elliot oscillator waves 1.03. I was wondering if you could add a separate push alert for the zero cross areas when the histogram switches over.

Sorry I don't have the link for the indicator posted, thanks in advance.

PS

here it is

 

Hello,

Is it possible to update this version of the 3d oscillator MTF?

It's coming up with errors when I compile on MetaEditor.

Files:
3d_oscilator_fixed.mq4  6 kb
 
sullinet:

Hello,

Is it possible to update this version of the 3d oscillator MTF?

Replace char ----> _char.

int stringToTimeFrame(string tfs)
{
   for(int l = StringLen(tfs)-1; l >= 0; l--)
   {
      int _char = StringGetChar(tfs,l);
          if((_char > 96 && _char < 123) || (_char > 223 && _char < 256))
               tfs = StringSetChar(tfs, l, _char - 32);
          else 
              if(_char > -33 && _char < 0)
                  tfs = StringSetChar(tfs, l, _char + 224);
   }
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