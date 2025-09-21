Elite indicators :) - page 1510
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Hello everybody, need a little help ..
Does anybody have the working version or the real name of squeezed ema and squeezed t3 stochastic created by mladen
here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page1032#comment_4593608
and here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page890#comment_4592182
I tried to replace "_" with "&" but not working, it keep saying "you trying to use renamed indicator ..."
Many thanks before
dear mladen,
errors while compile, not shown on chart, pls cure this indicator.
Corrected, download :)
Corrected, download :)
@Mladen Rakic
Hello malden Can you add this alert from a indicator you coded to Original Aroon Indicator. When i put both indicators to chart they are different (see attached screenshot. 1st indicator is aroon original. 2nd indicator is malden version of aroon).
I need alert for Original Aroon Indicator When Aroon Down Oversold 100 and Aroon Up Overbought 0 level and vice versa.
Thanks in advance
@Mladen Rakic
Hello all,
I'm using this version of the your Elliot oscillator waves 1.03. I was wondering if you could add a separate push alert for the zero cross areas when the histogram switches over.
Sorry I don't have the link for the indicator posted, thanks in advance.
PS
here it is
Hello,
Is it possible to update this version of the 3d oscillator MTF?
It's coming up with errors when I compile on MetaEditor.
Hello,
Is it possible to update this version of the 3d oscillator MTF?
Replace char ----> _char.