USDSEK: US Dollar vs Swedish Krona
9.23219 SEK 0.00883 (0.10%)
Sector: Currency Base: US Dollar Profit currency: Swedish Krona
USDSEK exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the currency was traded at a low of 9.21204 SEK and at a high of 9.23468 SEK per 1 USD.
Follow US Dollar vs Sweden Krona dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. The historical chart shows how the US Dollar price changed in the past. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
USDSEK News
- SEK seen outperforming NOK as geopolitical risk fades – ING
- Dollar hovers ahead of PCE and tariff onslaught
- EUR/SEK to rebound to the 11.10-11.20 mark over the coming weeks – ING
- Swedish government to inject more funds million into economy, focusing on construction
- Swedish central bank holds key rate, sees no change ahead
- SEK: Krona remains expensive – ING
- Riksbank likely to halt rate cuts, maintains 2.25% policy rate: analyst
- The big currency winners of 2025 so far do not include the dollar
- BCA advises long on USD/SEK to hedge against US tech stock downside
- EUR/SEK: Recent pivot high of 11.20 is likely to be a resistance – Société Générale
- ING anticipates Riksbank dovish tilt, SEK downside risk
- SEK: The preferred channel of better European sentiment – ING
Daily Range
9.21204 9.23468
Year Range
9.21204 11.32228
- Previous Close
- 9.2233 6
- Open
- 9.2174 8
- Bid
- 9.2321 9
- Ask
- 9.2324 9
- Low
- 9.2120 4
- High
- 9.2346 8
- Volume
- 1.919 K
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- -2.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.02%
- Year Change
- -9.02%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev