can anybody help me with this
hello
i am trying to make an indicator
everything is well and good except for one thing
as you can see when the conditions are true the x sign is appearing in a separate indicator window
but its not fully visible
so how can i move the x sign a little bit above so that the whole sign is visible ?
here is the code
All arrows in your indicator have the same value == 1. You have to add maximum and minimum values for the separate window:
// Insert this in the OnInit() IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,0.5); IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MAXIMUM,1.5);
At the beginning of the file, you should add:
#property strict
All arrows in your indicator have the same value == 1. You have to add maximum and minimum values for the separate window:
At the beginning of the file, you should add:
Thanks a lot bro
its all looking good now
thanks a lot
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hello
i am trying to make an indicator
everything is well and good except for one thing
as you can see when the conditions are true the x sign is appearing in a separate indicator window
but its not fully visible
so how can i move the x sign a little bit above so that the whole sign is visible ?
here is the code