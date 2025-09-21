Elite indicators :) - page 1511

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Can someone fix the indicator? Down Arrow is not working.
Files:
HiLo_Activator_Profi.mq4  47 kb
 
derumuro:
Can someone fix the indicator? Down Arrow is not working.

Line 614, Black ---> clrDarkOrange

SetSymbol("sell_sig",cb,0,Time[cb],High[cb]+15*Point,clrDarkOrange,2,218);
 
Naguisa Unada:

Line 614, Black ---> clrDarkOrange

Indicator works coorect ! Thanks!
 
derumuro:
Indicator works coorect ! Thanks!
It works correctly after changing color from black to orange? Let me guess : you are using black background for charts
 
techmac:

Can other indicators be made like this (like dss)?

Goodnight,

Could, MrTOOL or Mladen, or someone, make this indicator, Volatility ratio dasboard, but, not with currency pairs, EURUSD, EURAUD, ... but, with EUR, GBP, USD, AUD, NZD, JPY, CAD, CHF, the same as CCFP.


Thanks.

 
Mladen Rakic:
It works correctly after changing color from black to orange? Let me guess : you are using black background for charts
Yes !
 

Hi All senior trader, does any one have this indicator in mq4 version?

Can share with me? thank you

<ex4 file deleted>

 
syahrul90:

Hi All senior trader, does any one have this indicator in mq4 version?

Can share with me? thank you

<ex4 file deleted>

Sorry, but ex4 files are not allowed.

Just name the indicator.

 

Can someone modify the Fractals indicator to show only the correct fractals (see picture) and to specify the number of candles before and after the fractal?

Files:
Fractals.jpg  38 kb
wlxFractals.mq4  4 kb
 

Hello coders. Can someone please make these arrows as part of the buffers? Please assist !



Files:
parabolic-sar-signals.mq4  12 kb
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