Coding help - page 770
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Hi,
i want to ask, can i retract mail or delete my mail in my platform and his/her platform? like delete chat in App blackberry messenger.
Thanks a lot guys :)
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Could anyone help me with this indicator that stopped working in the current version of MT4, please. Needs updating.
Thank you very much.
Greetings everyone,
Could anyone help me with this indicator that stopped working in the current version of MT4, please. Needs updating.
Thank you very much.
That indicator did not stop working because of new mt4 version
It stopped working because somebody was doing a chopping job on it. Condition like this :
Is meaningless since rsi is 99.999999999% of time > 0. Chopping usually produces things like that - useless indicators that never could work as expected
That indicator did not stop working because of new mt4 version
It stopped working because somebody was doing a chopping job on it. Condition like this :
Is meaningless since rsi is 99.999999999% of time > 0. Chopping usually produces things like that - useless indicators that never could work as expected
Is it even possible for rsi to hit 0?
Of course that it can. There is no reason in the math that could prevent that - even the "regular" rsi - I mean the original Wilders RSI, is bouncing between 0 and 100 when period is set to 1
PS: you can not do that with the built in rsi - they can not handle period 1 for the rsi
That indicator did not stop working because of new mt4 version
It stopped working because somebody was doing a chopping job on it. Condition like this :
Is meaningless since rsi is 99.999999999% of time > 0. Chopping usually produces things like that - useless indicators that never could work as expected
Thank you very muuuuuuuuch for your help !!
Hi I opened a trade today and now every time im trying to close it i keep getting the same message **off quotes** what can i do?
Hi coder please guide me how change my this code.
I want ea set one tp for last OPEN order for all my previous open order like this image.
if(use_auto_tp) tp_prev_f();
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
void tp_prev_f()
{
int type;
double prev_price=-1;
double prev_tp=-1;
bool first=false;
for (int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++)
{
if(!OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) continue;
if(OrderMagicNumber()!=Magic || OrderSymbol()!=Symbol()) continue;
if(!first)
{
first=true;
prev_price=OrderOpenPrice();
prev_tp=OrderTakeProfit();
continue;
}
type=OrderType();
if (type==OP_BUY)
{
if (Bid>=prev_price && OrderTakeProfit()<prev_tp)
{
if(OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),OrderStopLoss(),prev_tp,0,clrNONE)) continue;
}
}
else
if (type==OP_SELL)
{
if (Ask<=prev_price && OrderTakeProfit()>prev_tp)
{
if(OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),OrderStopLoss(),prev_tp,0,clrNONE)) continue;
}
}
}
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