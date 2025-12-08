Coding help - page 775
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Kindly help me this issue.
Below is MA cross alert, but I got too many messages per 1 same notification.
I just wanna get 1 notification per 2 consecutive bars, it means number of bars is 2 to skip before next alert.
How can I do, kindly help me. Thank you so much
When I declare a extern variable I get an error message "extern-unexpected token"
Please help
When I declare a extern variable I get an error message "extern-unexpected token"
Please help
you cannot use extern inside a method or function.
how to fix error ??
how to fix error ??
"GBPUSD"
"GBPUSD"
thanks
Help need to modify an indicator
I am trying to modify a MACD indicator to turn it into a Trend Thrust Indicator as described in Buff Dormeier book Investing with volume analysis.
I have issues with the variable and can not achieve a decent result. I am attaching the volWMA and the VW MACD that are working
Here is the description
Trend thrust indicator
The trend thrust indicator (Tti), an enhanced version of the volume-weighted moving average convergence/divergence (VW-Macd) indicator, was introduced in my book Investing With Volume Analysis. The Tti uses a volume multiplier in unique ways to exaggerate the impact of volume on volume-weighted moving averages. Like the VW-Macd, the Tti uses volume-weighted moving averages as opposed to exponential moving averages. Volume-weighted averages weigh closing prices proportionally to the volume traded during each time period, so the Tti gives greater emphasis to those price trends with greater volume and less emphasis to time periods with lighter volume. In the February 2001 issue of Stocks & Commodities, I showed that volume-weighted moving averages (Buff averages, or Vwmas) improve responsiveness while increasing reliability of simple moving averages.
Like the Macd and VW-Macd, the Tti calculates a spread by subtracting the short (fast) average from the long (slow) average. This spread combined with a volume multiplier creates the Buff spread
The calculation are the following
volume multiplier = fast VolWMA / slow VolWMA
the volume multiplier is taken to the second power and then multiplied by the fast VolWMA to give Volume enhance fast average
the volume multiplier is taken to the second power and then multiplied by the SLOW VolWMA to give Volume enhance slow average
TTi = enhance fast average - enhance slow average
Thank for your help
indicator link: https://www.sendspace.com/file/rfy2dv
Hello my friend. Have you ever got the TTI sorted out? Can you share here or send me via PM? Thanks
hai,
pls add sound alert,message alert and mobile notification option for this indicator.
thanks
Hi
I found the topics like "iCustom returns wrong values" but this is little bit different.
I try to create indicator which compares size of identical type of bars (bull/bear type) in a sequence.
and shows maximum values of comparison in histogram.
like this.
//-----------------------------
with ArrayMaximum the result is more faster. but there is something wrong with my code.example:
here is the code which compares iCustom values and returns wrong values:
where is my mistake? how can I fix it?
I tried to call iCustom with all extern param. - same wrong result. I tried with no extern param. iCustom - same wrong result.
thanks for help
main code (first histogram) and second code (second histogram) based on it :