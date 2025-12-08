Coding help - page 772
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Hi,
Can anyone make ribbon for Fx Sniper with option of choosing other time frame?
Fixed Attributes: MAType=3,MAshift=0,Pricetype=6
Changable Attribute: MAperiod between 1 to 200
Required: 3 ribbons able to choose different MA length (for 5m or 10m or 60m)
Can anyone help me on this, please.
It works nicely in ou market but need to switch between chart of different time frame for holding or exit
Ribbon shows all status in one window,
Cheers and thanks in advance
r
...
Please don't double post. I removed your other one.
Hi, I'm a new member of this forum.
Please, can anyone help me to add a sound alert when the arrow indicator appears and add push notification to my mobile?. Really appreciate if someone could help me with this.
Hi, I'm a new member of this forum.
Please, can anyone help me to add a sound alert when the arrow indicator appears and add push notification to my mobile?. Really appreciate if someone could help me with this.
Don't triple post!
hello house, i would be very grateful if anyone can help me with an EA for awesome oscillator to buy at the close of the first bar when value of AO goes above 0 and close previous short of same pair at the opening of the first bar when value of AO goes above 0 ...thanks for your consideration..pls find attached image to assist your decision, if you need further clarification pls let me know.thanks
hello house, i would be very grateful if anyone can help me with an EA for awesome oscillator to buy at the close of the first bar when value of AO goes above 0 and close previous short of same pair at the opening of the first bar when value of AO goes above 0 ...thanks for your consideration..pls find attached image to assist your decision, if you need further clarification pls let me know.thanks
Do not double post. I have deleted the topic that you started as you have had a reply here.
I need urgent help from you all for a problem regarding a technical indicator. I need to know how is the arrow appears in fractal indicator. I mean I need an alert when a fractal arrow appears. I use this fractal indicator(attached below) in which you can select the period where you cannot do so with the in-built indicator in mt4. Please help me.
I studied on this indicator code but I'm unable to find how can it be done. Which array value should I use? (FractalsUp[],FractalsDown[])
Hi guys,
I need urgent help from you all for a problem regarding a technical indicator. I need to know how is the arrow appears in fractal indicator. I mean I need an alert when a fractal arrow appears. I use this fractal indicator(attached below) in which you can select the period where you cannot do so with the in-built indicator in mt4. Please help me.
I studied on this indicator code but I'm unable to find how can it be done. Which array value should I use? (FractalsUp[],FractalsDown[])
Please don't double, triple post. We don't need apologies, we need you take care of what you are doing.
There is nothing urgent.
No free help
urgent help.