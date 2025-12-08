Coding help - page 772

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Hi,

Can anyone make ribbon for Fx Sniper with option of choosing other time frame?
Fixed Attributes: MAType=3,MAshift=0,Pricetype=6

Changable Attribute: MAperiod between 1 to 200

Required: 3 ribbons able to choose different MA length (for 5m or 10m or 60m)

Can anyone help me on this, please.

It works nicely in ou market but need to switch between chart of different time frame for holding or exit

Ribbon shows all status in one window,

Cheers and thanks in advance

rRequirment

Files:
FX_Sniper3s_MA.ex4  3 kb
FX_Sniperfs_MA.mq4  3 kb
FXSMA_REq.jpg  335 kb
 
kainiteh:
...

Please don't double post. I removed your other one.

 

Hi, I'm a new member of this forum.

Please, can anyone help me to add a sound alert when the arrow indicator appears and add push notification to my mobile?. Really appreciate if someone could help me with this.

Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
Platform Settings - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The trading platform provides multiple settings to help you conveniently customize it. Click " Options" in the Tools menu or press "Ctrl+O". Charts — common settings of price charts and parameters of objects management: object selection straight after creation, immediate object configuration, and docking parameters; Trade — default parameters...
 
fairuzajan:

Hi, I'm a new member of this forum.

Please, can anyone help me to add a sound alert when the arrow indicator appears and add push notification to my mobile?. Really appreciate if someone could help me with this.

Don't triple post!

 
hello house, i would be very grateful if anyone can help me with an EA for awesome oscillator to buy at the close of the first bar when value of AO goes above 0 and close previous short of same pair at the opening of the first bar when value of AO goes above 0 ...thanks for your consideration..pls find attached image to assist your decision, if you need further clarification pls let me know.thanks
Files:
show.PNG  9 kb
 
amoc.fx:
hello house, i would be very grateful if anyone can help me with an EA for awesome oscillator to buy at the close of the first bar when value of AO goes above 0 and close previous short of same pair at the opening of the first bar when value of AO goes above 0 ...thanks for your consideration..pls find attached image to assist your decision, if you need further clarification pls let me know.thanks
Use an ea that uses crosses of sma(5) and sma(34) (median [price) for that


 
amoc.fx:
hello house, i would be very grateful if anyone can help me with an EA for awesome oscillator to buy at the close of the first bar when value of AO goes above 0 and close previous short of same pair at the opening of the first bar when value of AO goes above 0 ...thanks for your consideration..pls find attached image to assist your decision, if you need further clarification pls let me know.thanks

Do not double post. I have deleted the topic that you started as you have had a reply here.

 
Hi guys,

 I need urgent help from you all for a problem regarding a technical indicator. I need to know how is the arrow appears in fractal indicator. I mean I need an alert when a fractal arrow appears. I use this fractal indicator(attached below) in which you can select the period where you cannot do so with the in-built indicator in mt4. Please help me.

I studied on this indicator code but I'm unable to find how can it be done. Which array value should I use? (FractalsUp[],FractalsDown[])
Files:
LW_Fractals.mq4  4 kb
 
shehanmm:
Hi guys,

 I need urgent help from you all for a problem regarding a technical indicator. I need to know how is the arrow appears in fractal indicator. I mean I need an alert when a fractal arrow appears. I use this fractal indicator(attached below) in which you can select the period where you cannot do so with the in-built indicator in mt4. Please help me.

I studied on this indicator code but I'm unable to find how can it be done. Which array value should I use? (FractalsUp[],FractalsDown[])

Please don't double, triple post. We don't need apologies, we need you take care of what you are doing.

There is nothing urgent.

 
shehanmmI need urgent help  Which array value should I use? (FractalsUp[],FractalsDown[])
  1. Don't you want up fractals and down fractals?
  2. Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help
              urgent help.
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