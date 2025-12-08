Coding help - page 774

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Hi,

Please coder do alert for this indicator.

Thank you.


Files:
HaosVisual_mod.mq4  6 kb
HaosVisual_mod.ex4  23 kb
 

Hallo,

can somebody help to change this indicator to multi time version?

thanks you very much

 

Can someone help me to fix the operators precedence errors in this file?

<Decompiled code removed>

 
rod777:
Can someone help me to fix the operators precedence errors in this file?

Please copy and paste the relevant section(s) of code (using Alt S).

Look up Precedence Rules in the documentation.

 
rod777: Can someone help me to fix the operators precedence errors in this file?
  int Li_80;
   int Li_84;
   int Li_88;
   int Li_92;

Ask the owner of the source code to give it to you or have him fix it for you.

Decompiled code is stolen code. Either you are a thief, a fence, or the receiver of stolen (intellectual) property. Either way we will not be an accomplice after the fact to theft.
          See also forum.MQL4.com/41864#490649

If you post decompiled code again, you will likely be banned.

Don't tell us you found it on the 'net: if someone stole your bank details and uploaded them on to the internet, is it OK for everyone to use them because "someone uploaded it, I don't know why I can't use that"?

 

Hello coders.

i'm very new to coding and MQL4. 


I have a custom indicators that has two variables in it. Upper and Lower.  How to i store the values of upper and lower in two new variables?


THanks

 
edmundchow2016:

Hello coders.

i'm very new to coding and MQL4. 


I have a custom indicators that has two variables in it. Upper and Lower.  How to i store the values of upper and lower in two new variables?


THanks

Use iCustom()

 
Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into the EA and do what you want with it.
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
          Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum
 

Hallo,

I would be very grateful if someone could help me

i need this indicator changed to MTF indicator

and add alert messages, arrow and sound the first time color change


(sorry for my english)

thank you very much


thank you

 
warrior137:

Do not double post.

Your other post has been removed.

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