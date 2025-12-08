Coding help - page 771

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I would like to modify this Fractal indicator that I attached so that I could modify the number of bars on side that has by default, this indicator that has the code open and can be modified, the number that I would like is 15/15, thanks

 

I would like to modify this Fractal indicator that I attached so that I could modify the number of bars on side that has by default, this indicator that has the code open and can be modified, the number that I would like is 15/15, thanks

 

Hi,

any help or pointing in the right direction would be greatly appreciated thanks.

does anyone know of an indicator or ea that looks back at a certain amount of candles for a candle with a total pip size of less then a certain number(say 30pips)+a certain number of pips on the h&L

Example, 

Looks back 4 candles and finds 3 candles within the range of the forth candle's total size of 28pips+15pips on the H&L then places sell and buy pending orders at the 15p with a TP of say 10 pips?


ps Im new to this so if my terminology sucks thats why. worst case does anyone know of the code i could use to make this.

Files:
Screenshot_o12f.png  16 kb
 
sisi:

Hi,

Mr. Guru could you please help me to constantly refresh an ea after each tick movement.

I have tried everything, But I just can't make it refresh constantly.

What lines of code must I insert to keep an ea and indicator refresh after every tick?

Tnx

 
Could someone please assist in adding push notification to this indicator
Files:
rsi_zones.mq4  7 kb
 
Please I need help on coding of fractal and horizontal lines on meta editor 5 
 
Hello this indicator show S/R zones i need that somebody add option to connect last 2 Support and last 2 Resistance zones with trend lines and when new zone appears trend line moves further, and i need trend lines connect not with wicks but with body of candle so if its resistance zones trend line go from upper part of body to upper part of body and if support lower part of body to lower part of body
 

Hi,

Please can anyone tell me how to fix this error.

I am trying to compile a script from trading view on MetaEditor.

//@version=2
//Heikin Ashi Strategy  V2 by breizh29

strategy("Heikin Ashi Strategy  V2",shorttitle="HAS V2",overlay=true,default_qty_value=1000,initial_capital=100000,currency=currency.EUR)
res = input(title="Heikin Ashi Candle Time Frame", type=resolution, defval="60")
hshift = input(1,title="Heikin Ashi Candle Time Frame Shift")
res1 = input(title="Heikin Ashi EMA Time Frame", type=resolution, defval="180")
mhshift = input(0,title="Heikin Ashi EMA Time Frame Shift")
fama = input(1,"Heikin Ashi EMA Period")
test = input(1,"Heikin Ashi EMA Shift")
sloma = input(30,"Slow EMA Period")
slomas = input(1,"Slow EMA Shift")
macdf = input(false,title="With MACD filter")
res2 = input(title="MACD Time Frame", type=resolution, defval="15")
macds = input(1,title="MACD Shift")




//Heikin Ashi Open/Close Price
ha_t = heikinashi(tickerid)
ha_open = security(ha_t, res, open[hshift])
ha_close = security(ha_t, res, close[hshift])
mha_close = security(ha_t, res1, close[mhshift])

//macd
[macdLine, signalLine, histLine] = macd(close, 12, 26, 9)
macdl = security(ha_t,res2,macdLine[macds])
macdsl= security(ha_t,res2,signalLine[macds])

//Moving Average
fma = ema(mha_close[test],fama)
sma = ema(ha_close[slomas],sloma)
plot(fma,title="MA",color=lime,linewidth=2,style=line)
plot(sma,title="SMA",color=red,linewidth=2,style=line)


//Strategy
golong =  crossover(fma,sma) and (macdl > macdsl or macdf == false )
goshort =   crossunder(fma,sma) and (macdl < macdsl or macdf == false )

strategy.entry("Buy",strategy.long,when = golong)
strategy.entry("Sell",strategy.short,when = goshort)}


 Error1

Thank you :D

 
Glax:

Hi,

Please can anyone tell me how to fix this error.

I am trying to compile a script from trading view on MetaEditor.


 

Thank you :D

You can not compile that code in metatrader (try compiling metatrader code on that trading platform and see what happens there - different coding languages and different trading platforms not compatible at all)

Use metatrader code

 

Coding help needed!!!


CODE that calculates the profit of the last x orders (for example last 10,50), the thing is that it has to calculate between profit of open orders and some closed orders too.

Is there a "short way" to retrieve this information or I have to do all the

1)see if I have open orders

2)calculate profit on those

3)calculate profit on the diference of the x number of orders Im calculating (for example if it were the last 10, and calculated the 2 open orders, then calculate profit on the remaining 8 in history and filtering the deleted orders)


TYVM, I just started to study like a couple of months ago and I already have +500 lines of code!!!!! this is awesome!!!

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