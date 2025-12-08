Coding help - page 771
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I would like to modify this Fractal indicator that I attached so that I could modify the number of bars on side that has by default, this indicator that has the code open and can be modified, the number that I would like is 15/15, thanks
I would like to modify this Fractal indicator that I attached so that I could modify the number of bars on side that has by default, this indicator that has the code open and can be modified, the number that I would like is 15/15, thanks
Hi,
any help or pointing in the right direction would be greatly appreciated thanks.
does anyone know of an indicator or ea that looks back at a certain amount of candles for a candle with a total pip size of less then a certain number(say 30pips)+a certain number of pips on the h&L
Example,
Looks back 4 candles and finds 3 candles within the range of the forth candle's total size of 28pips+15pips on the H&L then places sell and buy pending orders at the 15p with a TP of say 10 pips?
ps Im new to this so if my terminology sucks thats why. worst case does anyone know of the code i could use to make this.
Hi,
Mr. Guru could you please help me to constantly refresh an ea after each tick movement.
I have tried everything, But I just can't make it refresh constantly.
What lines of code must I insert to keep an ea and indicator refresh after every tick?
Tnx
Hi,
Please can anyone tell me how to fix this error.
I am trying to compile a script from trading view on MetaEditor.
Thank you :D
Hi,
Please can anyone tell me how to fix this error.
I am trying to compile a script from trading view on MetaEditor.
Thank you :D
You can not compile that code in metatrader (try compiling metatrader code on that trading platform and see what happens there - different coding languages and different trading platforms not compatible at all)
Use metatrader code
Coding help needed!!!
CODE that calculates the profit of the last x orders (for example last 10,50), the thing is that it has to calculate between profit of open orders and some closed orders too.
Is there a "short way" to retrieve this information or I have to do all the
1)see if I have open orders
2)calculate profit on those
3)calculate profit on the diference of the x number of orders Im calculating (for example if it were the last 10, and calculated the 2 open orders, then calculate profit on the remaining 8 in history and filtering the deleted orders)
TYVM, I just started to study like a couple of months ago and I already have +500 lines of code!!!!! this is awesome!!!