Price_Channel_v6-ea - page 9
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Hello.
Today I come to propose a new method to you which proved reliable manually. I know that newdigital uses this indicator on its method, but today the approach is different .
Here several weeks that one of my best friends trade with this method than it improved much and who is advantageous still today. I attach you statement carried out today. The strategy is not to do one 100% gaining (almost impossible especially with the current market) but by using a known indicator: PriceChannel_stop-v6 .
Rules:
Red: sell and Blue:Buy
SL: 30
tp:7
I wish that this EA is in multiframe and in multi currencies please.
The ea will have to as many open new a trade after the closing of the precedent time as the conditions are present .I rather clearly hope to have been and precis. By advance thank you of your assistance.
Please repost version 6 - This post will not open properly!!
Thanks,
Dave
Need Help for PriceChannelExpert
Hi,
I think you can test PriceChannelExpert.
I have tried to satisfy all requirements concerning to this EA.
Tracert.mqh you can find here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173606Igor
Can somebody help me to attach PriceChannelExpert to my MT4 chart?
Because this EA was appeared on my MT4 platform as gray color under Experts folder and cannot be attached to the chart and I have saved Tracert.mqh under include folder.
Please post here EA and Tracert.mqh which you can attach properly.
Thanks a lot.
Can somebody help me to attach PriceChannelExpert to my MT4 chart?
Because this EA was appeared on my MT4 platform as gray color under Experts folder and cannot be attached to the chart and I have saved Tracert.mqh under include folder.
Please post here EA and Tracert.mqh which you can attach properly.Thanks a lot.
I got the same error message...
Disappearing Dot
Can anyone share their advise on the disappearing dot? TIA!
Channel systems
============
PriceChannel Parabolic system
The beginning - Channel systems
===========
- Channel trading system - the key thread
- SHI Indicators thread
- Price_Channel_v6-ea thread
- Price Channel thread
After
PriceChannel Parabolic system basic edition:
PriceChannel Parabolic system second edition:
Latest version of the system with latest EAs to download:
How to trade:
The setting for EAs: optimization and backtesting:
Trading examples
Metaquotes demo:
GoMarkets broker, initial deposit is 1,000 :
Alpari UK broker initial deposit is 1,000 :
RoboForex broker initial deposit is 1,000 :
PriceChannel_Stop_v9ea indicator - MT4 (for the EA to be coded) - attached.
PriceChannel_Stop_v9 indicator - MT5 - attached.