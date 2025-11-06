How to download the complete historical data in MT5

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How to download the complete historical data int mt5.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where is the history center in MT5? (Closed)

Alain Verleyen, 2013.10.25 19:47

If you use Metaquotes demo-server, you have enough data for most symbols. Otherwise you have to find a broker who provides enough data. Data are automatically downloaded when you run the Strategy Tester.

Please see this topic for information about the Strategy Tester.


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud

Alain Verleyen, 2013.08.20 19:47

A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help  (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)


Strategy Tester

For Traders


For Programmers


Optimization



Cloud

Announce of the launch : MQL5 Cloud Network launched.

As Users

Some useful topic about usage of the Cloud :


As Providers (agents)




Work in progress, stay tuned !


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

What is MT5 equivalent to MT4 'History Center' export?

Alain Verleyen, 2013.12.05 16:51

There is no direct method with MT5, no history center. You can do it with mql5 only, see this article for example...


How to Export Quotes from МetaTrader 5 to .NET Applications Using WCF Services
How to Export Quotes from МetaTrader 5 to .NET Applications Using WCF Services
  • 2010.02.19
  • Alexander
  • www.mql5.com
Want to organize export of quotes from MetaTrader 5 to your own application? The MQL5-DLL junction allows to create such solutions! This article will show you one of the ways to export quotes from MetaTrader 5 to applications written in .NET. For me it was more interesting, rational and easy to implement export of quotes using this very platform. Unfortunately, version 5 still does not support .NET, so like in old days we will use win32 dll with .NET support as an interlayer.
 
戈卢别夫谢尔盖·:

When I automatically download historical data, some historical data files (hcc) are very small in size
 
guyuehuanyu:
When I automatically download historical data, some historical data files (hcc) are very small in size
It is downloaded automatically once you open the chart and connect your account to the broker or MQ demo.
As to the size so this is more than 2 gigabytes in my PC just for few pairs only.

There is no History center in MT5 on the way as it was for MT4 for example.
 
guyuehuanyu:
When I automatically download historical data, some historical data files (hcc) are very small in size

To find those files - Open MT5, in menu: File - Open data Folder - bases - [name of the broker] (MetaQuotes-Demo in my case) - history.

 

 
The number of the folders (see the image above) = the number of the symbols in Market Watch windows for example.
 
Sergey Golubev:

To find those files - Open MT5, in menu: File - Open data Folder - bases - [name of the broker] (MetaQuotes-Demo in my case) - history.

 

Why is XAUUSD historical  data getting  only to 2011
 
guyuehuanyu:
Why is XAUUSD historical  data getting  only to 2011
The data depends on the broker or data provider (I mean - it is not centralized). So, it is only to 2011 in MetaQuotes-Demo MT5.
For example, XAUUSD data is started from 1995 in Alpari demo MT4 (and it was decided by Aplary as a data provider for MT4).

It is not yet centralized..
 
Sergey Golubev:
The data depends on the broker or data provider (I mean - it is not centralized). So, it is only to 2011 in MetaQuotes-Demo MT5.
For example, XAUUSD data is started from 1995 in Alpari demo MT4 (and it was decided by Aplary as a data provider for MT4).

It is not yet centralized..
thank you very much.
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