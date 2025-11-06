How to download the complete historical data in MT5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where is the history center in MT5? (Closed)
Alain Verleyen, 2013.10.25 19:47
If you use Metaquotes demo-server, you have enough data for most symbols. Otherwise you have to find a broker who provides enough data. Data are automatically downloaded when you run the Strategy Tester.
Please see this topic for information about the Strategy Tester.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
Alain Verleyen, 2013.08.20 19:47
A must ! Before using it or asking any question : please read the Online Help (Also accessible by F1 on your MT5 platform)
For Traders
- General overview of the possibilities.
- Overview of results : Visualize a Strategy in the MetaTrader 5 Tester
- If you are thinking to buy a product on the Market : How to Test a Tading Robot before buying.
- If you don't see all strategy tester fields, they are probably hidden.
- How to use settings resulting from EA Optimization in your EA (without manually changing it).
For Programmers
- Detailed description of it works : Testing trading strategies (documentation).
- As noted by erdah, SendNotification, SendMail, SendFTP don't work in Strategy Tester (of course).
- IndicatorParameters() doesn't work in StrategyTester.
- OnChartEvent() in Strategy Tester.
- New CopyTicks() function doesn't work on Strategy Tester.
- General description of how to use it : The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
- How ticks are generated : The Algorithm of Ticks’ Generation
- Discussion about Strategy Tester mode (1 minute OHLC vs every tick)
- How to test a strategy for all timeframe and compare results ?
- Description of the algorithm used for fast optimization : Genetic Algorithm - It's easy.
- Creating Custom Criteria of Optimization of Expert Advisors
Running optimization from command line : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13468
- Don't expect too much from optimization and try to prevent curve over fit.
Announce of the launch : MQL5 Cloud Network launched.
As Users
- How it works, an overview : Speed Up Calculations with the MQL5 Cloud Network
- Optimization by example : MQL5 Cloud Network : Are you Still Calculating ?
Some useful topic about usage of the Cloud :
- Error message : endless loop detected in OnInit function
As Providers (agents)
- Frequently Asked Question about the Cloud Newtwork (FAQ).
- When you start to provide agents on the Cloud, you have to be patient and use the search engine.
- An example of what you can expect as agents provider or 1 year of Cloud's agents providing
Work in progress, stay tuned !
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
What is MT5 equivalent to MT4 'History Center' export?
Alain Verleyen, 2013.12.05 16:51
There is no direct method with MT5, no history center. You can do it with mql5 only, see this article for example...
- 2010.02.19
- Alexander
- www.mql5.com
When I automatically download historical data, some historical data files (hcc) are very small in size
As to the size so this is more than 2 gigabytes in my PC just for few pairs only.
There is no History center in MT5 on the way as it was for MT4 for example.
When I automatically download historical data, some historical data files (hcc) are very small in size
To find those files - Open MT5, in menu: File - Open data Folder - bases - [name of the broker] (MetaQuotes-Demo in my case) - history.
Why is XAUUSD historical data getting only to 2011
For example, XAUUSD data is started from 1995 in Alpari demo MT4 (and it was decided by Aplary as a data provider for MT4).
It is not yet centralized..
The data depends on the broker or data provider (I mean - it is not centralized). So, it is only to 2011 in MetaQuotes-Demo MT5.
For example, XAUUSD data is started from 1995 in Alpari demo MT4 (and it was decided by Aplary as a data provider for MT4).
It is not yet centralized..
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