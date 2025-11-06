How to download the complete historical data in MT5 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Custom symbols and custom datafeeds in Metatrader 5
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page99#comment_4845101
Custom symbols and custom datafeeds in Metatrader 5
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page99#comment_4845101
So are we seeing the start of offline charts in MT5? That's a game changer
So are we seeing the start of offline charts in MT5? That's a game changer
It was announced yesterday about it (about custom symbols, custom datafeed and so on). How to check?
Right mouse click in Market Watch window - Symbols :
What we will do step by step:
Custom symbols will be nominally available in the strategy tester. Perhaps we will allowed it in MQL5 Cloud Network.