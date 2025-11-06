How to download the complete historical data in MT5 - page 2

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Custom symbols and custom datafeeds in Metatrader 5
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page99#comment_4845101


How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
How to Start with Metatrader 5.
 
Sergey Golubev:

Custom symbols and custom datafeeds in Metatrader 5
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page99#comment_4845101



So are we seeing the start of offline charts in MT5? That's a game changer
 
honest_knave:

So are we seeing the start of offline charts in MT5? That's a game changer


It was announced yesterday about it (about custom symbols, custom datafeed and so on). How to check?
Right mouse click in Market Watch window - Symbols :

What we will do step by step:

  1. Custom symbols
  2. Custom synthetic symbols re-counted using the defined formulas (it will be easy to build indices and composites)
  3. Data Feed on MQL5, constantly working in the form of services

Custom symbols will be nominally available in the strategy tester. Perhaps we will allowed it in MQL5 Cloud Network.


So, it will be possible to make something as offline live charts
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