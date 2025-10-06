Press review - page 537
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Weekly Fundamental Forecast for S&P 500 (based on the article)
S&P 500 - "The market moved to a new record close on Friday. How do we trade a market which just broke out to new all-time highs? Chasing isn’t advisable, and especially not when there is resistance just ahead. The bottom-side of the November slope will quickly come into play, and is also in near confluence with a trend-line extending over from the March 1 high across the prior record high set in June. We’re only looking at 7 or so handles from Friday’s close before we are there. If the market can hold above the prior record high and not trade back below Friday’s low then it will be postured for higher prices, but may at first struggle to print new levels with the beforementioned lines standing in the way."
BitCoin - daily breakdown with the bearish reversal (based on the article)
Daily price broke Ichimoku cloud together with descending triangle pattern with 2,154 support level to below to be reversed to the primary ebarish market condition with the nearest weekly target at 1,849 Fibo support level.
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China GDP and range price movement
2017-07-17 03:00 GMT | [CNY- GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY- GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From rttnews article :
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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Gross Domestic Product news event
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand CPI and range price movement
2017-07-17 23:45 GMT | [NZD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by NZ Consumer Price Index news event
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Reserve Bank of Australia Meeting Minutes and range price movement
2017-07-18 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes]
[AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the RBA Reserve Bank Board's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic conditions that influenced their decision on where to set interest rates.
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From abc article :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes news event
Dow Jones Industrial Average - daily bullish; 1,681 is the key (based on the article)
Price on the daily chart is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is testing 21,681 resistance level to above for the bullish trend to be continuing.
By the way, if the price breaks 21,279 support to below on daily close bar so the secondary correction will be started on the ranging way with the good possibility to the reversal to the primary bearish market condition.
Dollar Index - long term breakdown to correction (based on the article)
The price on monthly chart is located above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart. The price is on secondary correction within the primary bullish trend by breaking monthly support level at 95.22 to below together with descending triangle pattern and with the bearish reversal support level at 91.87 as the next monthly target.
Chinkou Span line is crossing historical price to below for the breakdown to be continuing.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, GBP/USD and Dollar Index: Residential Building Permits
2017-07-19 13:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.
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From economiccalendar article :
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by Residential Building Permits news events
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by Residential Building Permits news events
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GBP/USD M5: range price movement by Residential Building Permits news events
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Employment Change and range price movement
2017-07-20 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Employment Change news event
Apple - daily breakout with the bullish reversal (based on the article)
Daily share price is on breakout by Ichimoku cloud to be crossing to be reversed to the primary bullish market condition. The price is on testing resistance level at 150.86 together with ascending triangle pattern to above for the bullish breakout to be continuing.