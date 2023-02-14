MetaTrader 4 platform update build 1353
What is the title of this thread?
Hello Mr Roeder,
i know how to read titles, the problem is it's confusing and disturbing how lack in informations you have in your platform, without any real support for users and sellers.
The title is : MetaTrader 4 platform update build 1353
and it's the latest thread about versions of Metatrader 4, so logically i have the latest version installed of MT4.
But, nooo, i get error of "Please recompile your product with new compiler" , and since there is no customer support for non financial problems, i have to to go to the forum.
so please, if you can't answer, if you don't have a solution, please let someone help, because answering with rudes answers it's not moderating.
Thank you
NB: i hope you will not ban me for being honest
This is a user's forum, not MetaQuotes. I am a user just like you.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
I haven't had this problem before so I think that it must be something due to this update.
I have just coded a scanner that uses iCustom calls. The indicator being called prints some text objects on the chart.
The problem is that the iCustom calls also seem to be printing the objects on the chart with the scanner.
Because of multiple calls with symbols time-frames it is printing over 40,000 of these unwanted text objects.
How can an iCustom call draw objects? It's only meant to get buffer values.
Luckily, I was able to rewrite and rename the called indicator so that it didn't draw objects, but that wouldn't be an option if it was calling an indicator that I only had the ex4 file for.
please fix the bug with hotkeys.ini
Recently two clients are reporting problems with their MT4-VPS:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/427446
https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/426746#comment_40182275
Can someone check?
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, December 10, 2021. This build provides the following changes:
The update will be available through the Live Update system.