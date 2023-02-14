MetaTrader 4 platform update build 1353

The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, December 10, 2021. This build provides the following changes:

  • The minimum supported desktop client terminal version has been increased to 1340. Older terminals will not be able to connect to updated broker servers.
  • General fixes and platform stability improvements.
  • Error fixes based on crash reports.

The update will be available through the Live Update system.

 
my terminal still 1350 how to change log?
 
Vraja Sudhakar #:
my terminal still 1350 how to change log?

Connect your MT4 to MetaQuotes-Demo server (open demo account with MetaQuotes-Dem) and wait for updates.
If MT4 is not updated so restart MT4 to force the updates (I restarted 2 times).

 
what is the last update of MT4?
 
Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi #: what is the last update of MT4?

What is the title of this thread?

 
William Roeder #:

What is the title of this thread?

Hello Mr Roeder,

i know how to read titles, the problem is it's confusing and disturbing how lack in informations you have in your platform, without any real support for users and sellers.

The title is :  MetaTrader 4 platform update build 1353 

and it's the latest thread about versions of Metatrader 4, so logically i have the latest version installed of MT4.

But, nooo, i get error of   "Please recompile your product with new compiler" , and since there is no customer support for non financial problems, i have to to go to the forum.

so please, if you can't answer, if you don't have a solution, please let someone help, because answering with rudes answers it's not moderating.

Thank you

NB: i hope you will not ban me for being honest

Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi #: disturbing how lack in informations you have in your platform

This is a user's forum, not MetaQuotes. I am a user just like you.

Ahmed Alaoui Chrifi #: NB: i hope you will not ban me for being honest
You are not being honest, you are just complaining. I am not a mind reader. You asked about the latest version; I answered that. Now you bring up other matters.
     How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
          Be precise and informative about your problem
 

I haven't had this problem before so I think that it must be something due to this update.

I have just coded a scanner that uses iCustom calls. The indicator being called prints some text objects on the chart.

The problem is that the iCustom calls also seem to be printing the objects on the chart with the scanner.

Because of multiple calls with symbols time-frames it is printing over 40,000 of these unwanted text objects.

How can an iCustom call draw objects? It's only meant to get buffer values.

Luckily, I was able to rewrite and rename the called indicator so that it didn't draw objects, but that wouldn't be an option if it was calling an indicator that I only had the ex4 file for.

 
Nothing new.
 

please fix the bug with hotkeys.ini


https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/424597

Recently two clients are reporting problems with their MT4-VPS:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/427446

https://www.mql5.com/de/forum/426746#comment_40182275

Can someone check?

