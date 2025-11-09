Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 22
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi, i have a limited account on my broker. I only can trade with a few currency pairs. When my signal's provider execute a trade with a pair that i don't have, my terminal automatic disable the signal and then i must re-enable it manually. For this cause i lost a lot of trades that run in the moment of my terminal disable it. What can i do? Exist a method of select which pair i can only trade?
Thanks!
Hi, i have a limited account on my broker. I only can trade with a few currency pairs. When my signal's provider execute a trade with a pair that i don't have, my terminal automatic disable the signal and then i must re-enable it manually. For this cause i lost a lot of trades that run in the moment of my terminal disable it. What can i do? Exist a method of select which pair i can only trade?
Thanks!
Yes your computer must be running.
i am connected via androind, is there any problems with it? because trades havent still executed
You need MT4 platform with signal subscription settings, do you have this with Android version ?
You need MT4 platform with signal subscription settings, do you have this with Android version ?
yes, i have mt4 from market, but what you mean by subscription setting, i checked settings on that, but there wasnt anything with signals, just type of charts etc.
So, what's the meaning ? You need to run the signal on MT4 platform for windows, this platform must be running, and settings correctly checked. Then you can follow your trades with MT4 for Android if you wish. Please read a little all the available material about Signals service.
I would like to bring to notice of all Moderators and MQL5 too, see below image, the news posted by Provider on his Trade Signal. He purposely made mistake and lost all money to gain subcribers fees collected (1300+ at a time, just a day back). Now he plans not to trade as posted on his Signal News after making Signal paid for 4 days.
Can moderators and MQL5 work to refund the blocked money to subscribers and not help this cheat take away the fees collected? Below is English Translation for the same.
The bill is merged ...
Over the last week I've done a lot of mistakes, mangled heap of firewood ...
So far, I can not believe this happened to me.
I am ashamed to subscribers. I would like to apologize for the fusion signal.
I'm very sorry.
I will create new signals will no longer, it seems too much responsibility for me, which I did not deliver.
Trade neglecting a couple of weeks for sure. It was a very hard blow for me.
Once again I apologize.
I would like to bring to notice of all Moderators and MQL5 too, see below image, the news posted by Provider on his Trade Signal. He purposely made mistake and lost all money to gain subcribers fees collected (1300+ at a time, just a day back). Now he plans not to trade as posted on his Signal News after making Signal paid for 4 days.
Can moderators and MQL5 work to refund the blocked money to subscribers and not help this cheat take away the fees collected? Below is English Translation for the same.
The bill is merged ...
Over the last week I've done a lot of mistakes, mangled heap of firewood ...
So far, I can not believe this happened to me.
I am ashamed to subscribers. I would like to apologize for the fusion signal.
I'm very sorry.
I will create new signals will no longer, it seems too much responsibility for me, which I did not deliver.
Trade neglecting a couple of weeks for sure. It was a very hard blow for me.
Once again I apologize.
Now if he reads my post and plans to continue, that would be just for sake of getting access to Fees which is with MQL5, hence i request MQL5 and Moderators to strictly block this person and refund all subscribers, taking out 20% which is MQL5 share on each subscription for providing this platform and its maintenance.
Now if he reads my post and plans to continue, that would be just for sake of getting access to Fees which is with MQL5, hence i request MQL5 and Moderators to strictly block this person and refund all subscribers, taking out 20% which is MQL5 share on each subscription for providing this platform and its maintenance.