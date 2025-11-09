Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 26

as far as i know - one signal per account
What about a Bitcoin signal payment ?

Just a suggestion...

 
hpatel99:

is it possible to subscribe to more then one signal??

Yes,  you need more than one account . . .
 
lioneleric:

RaptorUK:
      
Sorry but I don't understand your hilarity ?
 
All I see in the News about Bitcoin is problems  . . .
 
I see, however...

Renat Fatkhullin

Will likely soon run Bitcoin payment and Yandex Money.

2013.10.27

 
I agree
 
Bitcoin is a issue.
 
hpatel99:

is it possible to subscribe to more then one signal??

yes but not for same trading account. You can subscribe to as many as you want but they can be mapped for One Signal One Trading Account terms.
