Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 99
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sorry if this question has already been answered... but I am having trouble subscribing to a signal,
the first message that I get reads:
" The volume of copied trade operations may not coincide with the initial volume of trade operations at Provider side.
Volume settings of the following symbols are different: EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPCHF, USDCAD, CADJPY, EURGBP
It is recommended to use the signals with matching trading conditions."
I'm not exactly sure why but no matter which signal I chose I always see the same message and I selected ones that are close to my balance
But ... Once I figure out how to follow a signal
can some one please tell me the correct settings to use in order to achieve this?
thank you for your help
Sorry if this question has already been answered... but I am having trouble subscribing to a signal,
the first message that I get reads:
" The volume of copied trade operations may not coincide with the initial volume of trade operations at Provider side.
Volume settings of the following symbols are different: EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY, USDCHF, NZDUSD, GBPCHF, USDCAD, CADJPY, EURGBP
It is recommended to use the signals with matching trading conditions."
I'm not exactly sure why but no matter which signal I chose I always see the same message and I selected ones that are close to my balance
But ... Once I figure out how to follow a signal
can some one please tell me the correct settings to use in order to achieve this?
thank you for your help
This is only a recommendation, you can still go through with your subscription.
The fact is though that you are probably using a type of account or leverage that is not compatible with most signals (as you say).
When reviewing the reported Trading History I can't reconcile the time indicated in the "Time" column. For example, it displays "2018.12.03 16:35". What is the time zone for the time of day? I understand that "16:35" would be a "PM" time and the time format is 24:00. But the price action at that time of day doesn't match up with the GMT time on my chart.
When reviewing the reported Trading History I can't reconcile the time indicated in the "Time" column. For example, it displays "2018.12.03 16:35". What is the time zone for the time of day? I understand that "16:35" would be a "PM" time and the time format is 24:00. But the price action at that time of day doesn't match up with the GMT time on my chart.
Its the time of the signal's broker server, not your own local time.
I am exploring Forex.com which only supports MT4, not MT5. When looking at Signals, I select MT4 signals and then the broker. But there are many Forex.com broker listings, like Forex.com-Live122 and Forex.com-Live123, etc. Does it matter which one I choose as long as it is one for Forex.com? Also, Is there a forum that discusses brokers? I am in USA and would like to know if Forex.com has a good reputation.
Discussion about the brokers is prohibited on the forum.
As to brokers' servers so you can see the server on your Metatrader (the server you connected with) -
------------
Tools - Options - Server
I am exploring <broker name removed> which only supports MT4, not MT5. When looking at Signals, I select MT4 signals and then the broker. But there are many <broker name removed> broker listings, like <broker name removed>Live122 and <broker name removed>Live123, etc. Does it matter which one I choose as long as it is one for Forex.com? Also, Is there a forum that discusses brokers? I am in USA and would like to know if <broker name removed> has a good reputation.
Yes it matters what server you will use for copying a signal, that why the slippage tab has different slippage values for different broker/server setups.
The green values are best, the upper yellows acceptable, the lower yellows and red values are to be avoided.
1) How is Drawdown defined? Is this Max Adverse Exposure on a historical trade or is it the max drawdown on the capital of the account? I ask because there are Signals that have 100% win rate but show a drawdown greater than 0%.
2) How is the Reliability score calculated?
1) How is Drawdown defined? Is this Max Adverse Exposure on a historical trade or is it the max drawdown on the capital of the account? I ask because there are Signals that have 100% win rate but show a drawdown greater than 0%.
2) How is the Reliability score calculated?
The Easy Way to Evaluate a Signal: Trading Activity, Drawdown/Load and MFE/MAE Distribution Charts
Subscribers often search for an appropriate signal by analyzing the total growth on the signal provider's account, which is not a bad idea. However, it is also important to analyze potential risks of a particular trading strategy. In this article we will show a simple and efficient way to evaluate a Trading Signal based on its performance values:
------------
2. Reliability.
About Reliability - read this thead: MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Redefined -
A new reliability parameter has been added to the MetaTrader 5 Signals Showcase for a quick evaluation of a signal. This aggregate value measures multiple parameters to simplify the comparison of signals in terms of investment reliability.
For example, in case of a large load on the deposit (Max Load %) or a huge increase in the monthly growth, this value is reduced. Conversely, a moderate monthly growth and deposit load normally reduce investment risks, so reliability is higher in this case.
1) How is Drawdown defined? Is this Max Adverse Exposure on a historical trade or is it the max drawdown on the capital of the account? I ask because there are Signals that have 100% win rate but show a drawdown greater than 0%.
2) How is the Reliability score calculated?
The drawdown value is not only reflecting the closed positions that decrease the balance of the signal in question, but also the live working drawdown of profitable positions during their trading course.