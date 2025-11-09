Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 25

i can confirm this behavior. could be a bug in system caused by end of european summer time. so, this week signals are not working :)
gurmeetb:
Does your journal say "Syncronization successful" 
it does now, but please can you tell us what was the problem? is it some thing we can fix from our side if it happen again?
 
yousefh:
it does now, but please can you tell us what was the problem? is it some thing we can fix from our side if it happen again?
I am not sure of problem, but it happened with me too in past. Three ways to tackle this if you face it again, restart MT4, enable/disable Signal Subscription via Toosl->Signal tab on MT4. This is what i have faced issue and done in past to resolve the same.
 

Hi all

Did anybody experienced the recalculating of the existing deals  in trading signals without human action.

I have got number of accounts and I run different signals on them.When I checked the progress of accounts tonight I was badly surprised as it wiped out about 400$ from my accounts without me changing anything in signal settings.Can anybody help me??

  

 
eduardculka:

Hi all

Did anybody experienced the recalculating of the existing deals  in trading signals without human action.

I have got number of accounts and I run different signals on them.When I checked the progress of accounts tonight I was badly surprised as it wiped out about 400$ from my accounts without me changing anything in signal settings.Can anybody help me??

  

If you really don't change anything, it's weird. You have to write to ServiceDesk.
 

angevoyageur:
If you really don't change anything, it's weird. You have to write to ServiceDesk.

It happened to two of my accounts with total lose of over  300$.I try to contact the signal providers whether they did something to signal settings. 

 
eduardculka:
Not possible the system can do by itself. Did you perform some funds transfer ? When accounts funds change a but also, it does re-calcualtions and re-arranges positions. 
 
I'm trying to subscribe to a signal  & the 'ok' button isn't enabled. It says: "The volume of copied trade operations may not coincide with the initial volume of trade operations at Provider side." I did a search for that & nothing came up. I can't find anywhere where that problem has ACTUALLy been solved with instructions. Help?
gurmeetb:
Not possible the system can do by itself. Did you perform some funds transfer ? When accounts funds change a but also, it does re-calcualtions and re-arranges positions. 
No I didn`t.That`s why its even weirder! There is no rational explanation behind it but it it wiped out 400$ without human touch..I have got all logs and will have to complain against help desk. MQL5 provide signal service they will have to take responsibility for system issues.
 

is it possible to subscribe to more then one signal??

