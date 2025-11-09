Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 25
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Does your journal say "Syncronization successful"
it does now, but please can you tell us what was the problem? is it some thing we can fix from our side if it happen again?
Hi all
Did anybody experienced the recalculating of the existing deals in trading signals without human action.
I have got number of accounts and I run different signals on them.When I checked the progress of accounts tonight I was badly surprised as it wiped out about 400$ from my accounts without me changing anything in signal settings.Can anybody help me??
Hi all
Did anybody experienced the recalculating of the existing deals in trading signals without human action.
I have got number of accounts and I run different signals on them.When I checked the progress of accounts tonight I was badly surprised as it wiped out about 400$ from my accounts without me changing anything in signal settings.Can anybody help me??
angevoyageur:
If you really don't change anything, it's weird. You have to write to ServiceDesk.
It happened to two of my accounts with total lose of over 300$.I try to contact the signal providers whether they did something to signal settings.
Not possible the system can do by itself. Did you perform some funds transfer ? When accounts funds change a but also, it does re-calcualtions and re-arranges positions.
is it possible to subscribe to more then one signal??