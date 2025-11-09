Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 17

New comment
 

I need help with lot size... I have a 5000euro account and even if I set it to use  5% of deposit or 95% of deposit, the trades copied use 10-60 euros from my account...have I done something wrong??

 
75379:

I need help with lot size... I have a 5000euro account and even if I set it to use  5% of deposit or 95% of deposit, the trades copied use 10-60 euros from my account...have I done something wrong??

What do you mean by "the trades copied use 10-60 euros from my account" ? What's the balance of your providers and both leverage ?
 
angevoyageur:
What do you mean by "the trades copied use 10-60 euros from my account" ? What's the balance of your providers and both leverage ?
thanks for the prompt reply! I just read the volume calculation and found out what's going on! I didnt know it's calculated according to provider's leverage..thanks anyway!
 

Hi all, 

There seems to be a bug in the lot size calculation.

Below is part of my log. Leverage between subsriber and mine accoiunt is similar. As you can see I am copying 10% of the provider's volume. However, he has an account in USD and mine is EUR. The 10% should therefore be multiplied by a factor ~1.36.

 What do people think? Is there a problem? 


11:28:01 '1411897': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
11:28:01 '1411897': Signal - signal provider has balance 8 541.87 USD, leverage 1:500
11:28:01 '1411897': Signal - subscriber has balance 975.00 EUR, leverage 1:500
11:28:04 '1411897': Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 10%
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
  • www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 
gavdgrijn:

...

Ratio = 95% * 975 * 1.35908 / 8541.87 = 14.7373 % rounded to 10%. Please read the FAQ.

15. What rounding scheme is used for Provider's and Subscriber's percentage ratio of deals volume?

The following step-by-step algorithm is used for percentage rounding:

  1. If the value is less than 1%, it is rounded up to 1%, i.e. assumed to be 1%. Example: 0.25% => 1%
  2. If the value is greater than 1% and less than 10%, it is rounded down to the nearest whole number. Example: 6.25% => 6%
  3. If the value is more than 10% and less than 100%, it is rounded down with step of 5%. Example: 29.7% => 25%
  4. If the value is more than 100% and less than 1000%, it is rounded down with step of 10%. Example: 129.6% => 120%

You can see an example of calculations in the General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 article.
 

Hi

 

I entered an incorrect login for a signal service.  how can I correct that?  thks 

 
goreboy:

Hi

 

I entered an incorrect login for a signal service.  how can I correct that?  thks 

Where do you enter this incorrect login (website, platform...) ? Can't you simply enter the good one ?
 

I posted a suggestion on this forum yesterday that an online calculator to assist new subscribers in entering their risk  in their platform > Tools>options>% of deposit settings... would be of help to newbees.

It appears to have failed moderation?  Any particular reason?

 
cliffedwards:

I posted a suggestion on this forum yesterday that an online calculator to assist new subscribers in entering their risk  in their platform > Tools>options>% of deposit settings... would be of help to newbees.

It appears to have failed moderation?  Any particular reason?

It has not been moderated, you lost it
 
angevoyageur:
It has not been moderated, you lost it

OK NP.. Thks

1...101112131415161718192021222324...169
New comment