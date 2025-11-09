Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 17
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I need help with lot size... I have a 5000euro account and even if I set it to use 5% of deposit or 95% of deposit, the trades copied use 10-60 euros from my account...have I done something wrong??
I need help with lot size... I have a 5000euro account and even if I set it to use 5% of deposit or 95% of deposit, the trades copied use 10-60 euros from my account...have I done something wrong??
What do you mean by "the trades copied use 10-60 euros from my account" ? What's the balance of your providers and both leverage ?
Hi all,
There seems to be a bug in the lot size calculation.
Below is part of my log. Leverage between subsriber and mine accoiunt is similar. As you can see I am copying 10% of the provider's volume. However, he has an account in USD and mine is EUR. The 10% should therefore be multiplied by a factor ~1.36.
What do people think? Is there a problem?
11:28:01 '1411897': Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 0.00 EUR, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled
Ratio = 95% * 975 * 1.35908 / 8541.87 = 14.7373 % rounded to 10%. Please read the FAQ.
15. What rounding scheme is used for Provider's and Subscriber's percentage ratio of deals volume?
The following step-by-step algorithm is used for percentage rounding:
You can see an example of calculations in the General information on Trading Signals for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 article.
Hi
I entered an incorrect login for a signal service. how can I correct that? thks
Hi
I entered an incorrect login for a signal service. how can I correct that? thks
I posted a suggestion on this forum yesterday that an online calculator to assist new subscribers in entering their risk in their platform > Tools>options>% of deposit settings... would be of help to newbees.
It appears to have failed moderation? Any particular reason?
I posted a suggestion on this forum yesterday that an online calculator to assist new subscribers in entering their risk in their platform > Tools>options>% of deposit settings... would be of help to newbees.
It appears to have failed moderation? Any particular reason?
It has not been moderated, you lost it
OK NP.. Thks