Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 29
You have to write to ServiceDesk for such issue.
Well, you have XAUUSDm on your account, not XAUUSD
The system tries matching symbols, but in this case it couldn't.
After i got this reply from support team, i asked again the following.
"yes all other pairs have m at the end, and they work just fine. but not for gold or silver why?
I haven't yet got any reply yet.
BUT I WOULD LIKE YOU TO SEE MY SCREEN SHOT WHICH SHOWS THAT THE SIGNAL CANNOT BE SUBSCRIBED BECAUSE THE SCRIPT IS NOT FOUND. PLEASE PROVIDE ME THE SOLUTIONS. THANKS
Hi everyone,
Quick question about signals. Next to "Latest trade: 14 hours ago" there is a yellow exclamation mark. What does this mean?
Thanks!
I think it's just to alert you to the fact that the last trade occurred some time ago and not very recently . . . not sure where the threshold is though.
Thanks for the reply! I thought it might be that. One thing that made me nervous is that I went to another signal and it hadn't traded for longer than the one I'm interested in, and did not have an exclamation mark... But I think it might be what you said.
important expiration question:
If the subscription has expired, but some positions of the signal hasn't closed. then will those positions be closed by the signal yet in future?
if it is no, if I resubscribe the signal too , yes is it?
or must i closed them myself?
I have a already set signals that works pretty good . Is it possible to hide trades for all excluding investors ?
That would be great for the signals system makers .
i have subscript a signal, but u i don´t knpw , how to copy in my account, , i m new here so i don´t know, wwhat i have to do, please can someone help me
Dear Ludwig,
Kindly go through this link. It will guide you to subscribe to the signal. Once signal will be subscribed the trades will automatically be copied to your trading account. If you have more questions please message me.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523
Regards,
Andrew