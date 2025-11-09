Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 16
I subscribed to signal service, used recommended broker service[ecn broker server service], results were totally different for exact same transactions[date/time buy/sell exact/, prices and profit/loss different], in my case loss. I then tried alternate broker same thing happened what can I do here as I've asked signal service provider and was informed to just keep changing brokers ?
BTW - I have very fast internet 80-100mbps isp download and ping rates to servers 70-80ms on avg.
screenshots of two diff brokers trades, and signal service actual trades
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/13383
Fastwaytomillionfree actual trade results :
Two diff brokers actual trades losses.
Alpari ecn server trade results for exact same trades, via mt4 subscription:
https://alpari-forex.com/en/login/
FXGlory mt4 broker server results for exact next trades - similar mostly -ve results
https://fxglory.com/
Doing additional testing with demo account on same aplari-ecn-new servers as recommended and with dukascopy mt4 bridge on DK fast servers with no mt4 approve dependency - http://www.dukascopy.com/swiss/english/forex/jforex/third-party-solutions/mt4-jforex_bridge/
Hello Guys,
I have subscribed some signal, my Leverage is 1:100 and whom I am subscribed he have Leverage 1:500, My balance 350+$ and his 5000+$.
He usually pick a trade size from 0.20 to 2 standard lots but always what my MT4 do it picks 0.01 lot size to all trades.
Omg why is like that, In signals under the options menu of MT4, there is no configuration to fix this.
How do I configure the Leverage this or you can tell me what is the problem.
Please Help!
Thank you very much.
Hi,
i want to know if the lot size will increase even when the difference between the balance of subscriber and provider very big is e.g 100$ subscriber - 10k$ provider.
Or will it be always 0.01 lot size because of this difference?
sorry for my english
Have you read how volume are calculated ?
Supposing you set 95% deposit in your signal subscription settings, that gives you the following :
Ratio = 95% * 350 / 5000 = 6.65%, then we take leverage into account :
Ratio = 6.65% * 100 /500 = 1.33% which is rounded to 1% (see FAQ pt 15).
So for 2 standard lots it must give you 0.02 lot. All value < to 0.01 are rounded to 0.01 which is probably the minimum lot.
but the ratio will be always the same, because the subscriber balance cant keep up with the providers one. Wich means the subscriber lot size wont change, iam i wrong?
New to the signals copying,registered at MQL5 and then subscribed on with one of the signals providers but days latter i did not see any trades coming, my question is, does one have to leave his computer and internet open all day for the trades to come through ? how are these signals different than robots on vps. someone to help me out in details. GAIUS
Anyone encounter 'signal - failed connect to server login.mql5.com' ?
Was okie few hours ago, now couldnt connect server