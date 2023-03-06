Select Signal with EA

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Hi .I copied a signal and using it , I want enable and disable Signal sometimes with Expert advisor in MQL5 .

In the days when the news is economic I don't want Signal open positions and i not have any time access to VPS for enable or disable Signal manual .

how can I select Signal in mql5?

 
tinivini:

Hi .I copied a signal and using it , I want enable and disable Signal sometimes with Expert advisor in MQL5 .

In the days when the news is economic I don't want Signal open positions and i not have any time access to VPS for enable or disable Signal manual .

how can I select Signal in mql5?

That would be handy .

There is a signal set command here 

bool  SignalInfoSetInteger(
   ENUM_SIGNAL_INFO_INTEGER     property_id,     // property identifier
   long                         value            // new value
   );

And a property : 

SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED

And based on this article and libraries ,which i assume are tested ,the subscription is toggled on and off . But better safe than sorry so it should be tested.

from the article :

there are also users who report an error but they might have had the allow modification of signals unchecked , or , the author has not tested his library. But its a published article and mq checks them . So odds are good . Here in the article he subscribes first and then sets copying deals by subscription.

and this call leads to this function with a true flag 

bool CMQLSignalsCollection::CurrentSetSubscriptionEnabledFlag(const bool flag) 
  {
   ::ResetLastError();
   if(!::SignalInfoSetInteger(SIGNAL_INFO_SUBSCRIPTION_ENABLED,flag))
     {
      CMessage::ToLog(DFUN,::GetLastError(),true);
      return false;
     }
   return true;
  }
 
tinivini:

Hi .I copied a signal and using it , I want enable and disable Signal sometimes with Expert advisor in MQL5 .

In the days when the news is economic I don't want Signal open positions and i not have any time access to VPS for enable or disable Signal manual .

how can I select Signal in mql5?

That's not possible.

When you subscribe to a signal you should follow the signal as a whole. Or just don't subscribe.

Any attempts to control of filter the trades you want to "copy" will result in a mess and worsen things.

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