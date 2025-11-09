Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 143
Hi
If the signal uses Dax30 but my broker have de30, will the signal be translated to de30 or do I have to switch to a broker that offers Dax30 to be able to copy?
//Thomas
You will never know unless you try.
Sometimes these differences in symbols are mapped correctly, some other not.
That doesn’t feel reassuring, shouldn’t mql5 have some responsibility for it to work or give the money back. I mean it’s their platform.
It is related to the mapping - read first post of the thread, for example:The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
About refund:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Refund Signal subscription
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.
If the signal provider is your best friend or your relative so you do not have many problems with the subscription.
But if you subscribed to anyone ... just because this "anyone" is having good name of the signal or for any other reason so - it is your risk. And please - do not transfer your personal risk to any other people.
I am posting is all the time on the forum during the many years:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Recommend your Solutions about Irresponsibility of Some Developers and Sellers.
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.14 09:18
I am posting this suggestion all the time on the forum. It is related to the Signals, the Market, and to the Freelance as well -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.16 06:35
There is one rule which some people follow:Just my optinion.
subscribe to the signal or create an order in Freelance or purchase the product from the user/seller/coder/provider you know in person or you know by activity on the forum.
Because if you purchased something so I may ask:
"Do you know the seller in person, or you are familiar with him on this forum?"
If you say: "Not" so it will be very strange case for me ...
There are a lot of professional and honest users/coders on the forum, and some of them are very active on this forum helping to the other people and replying on the forum posts/requests.
Always choose the person you know in this forum (who is very active here), and you will have much less problems with anything.
Just my opinion sorry (because I am not a coder, and I am using Freelance and Market as well).
If your current broker can't copy correctly you can get a refund if you cancel within 24 hours or move your subscription to another broker/server setup and continue copying.
Good to know Eleni.
No broker will answer you this, they know nothing about signal copying.
Try with a suggested from the signal provider broker/server setup and if doesn't work, move you signal subscription to another broker (you can do so once a week):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
(Signal) copying of indexes and commodities is always tricky.
Many signal providers use uknown brokers that are difficult to copy with most of the brokers, in such cases there are only 2 thing to do, try with the same or compatible broker or cancel and get a refund if you are within the 24 hours limit or lose your subscription fee.
There is no other alternative I am afraid.
Yes, I get the problem.
The signal was not copied because of not being able to map the different names. (signal provider uses VTMarkets, I use ICMarkets)
I got a full refund of the fee.