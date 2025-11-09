Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 142

Rian Oktavianto:

value of initial deposit and withdrawals..check it

Your initial deposit is $648 and your profit $1103, that look closer to +205% than to +314%.

Anyway, all this is detected automatically but MQL5.com signal monitoring system and we can't change it.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

That's right my profit is $1103 but actually my initial deposit is $351.02 and my withdrawals is $990. so there is not match or not updated/syncronized.

look

 
Rian Oktavianto:

That's right my profit is $1103 but actually my initial deposit is $351.02 and my withdrawals is $990. so there is not match or not updated/syncronized.


Growth is not calculated on initial deposit only, but takes into account all deposits and withdrawals.

The system is rarely wrong, trade well and move on.

 
Hello. I copy a signal and there are always problems synchronizing. so my trades don't close. what is the problem? a
 
TcF:
Hello. I copy a signal and there are always problems synchronizing. so my trades don't close. what is the problem? a

Make sure you've done everything as described here: 

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

 
hello friend, your I can not I create a sign and promotes it in mql5.com and even subscribe to have another sign for copy operations.
 
rarely wrong??are you sure??

in there my initial deposit is $848.16 even though it should be $351.02.  so where did the initial deposit figure come from?

 
Rian Oktavianto:

rarely wrong??are you sure??

in there my initial deposit is $848.16 even though it should be $351.02.  so where did the initial deposit figure come from?

I don't know because I can't see your full history.

If you have a problem you may contact the Service Desk:

 

Hi

If the signal uses Dax30 but my broker have de30, will the signal be translated to de30 or do I have to switch to a broker that offers Dax30 to be able to copy?


//Thomas

