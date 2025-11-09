Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - page 142
value of initial deposit and withdrawals..check it
Your initial deposit is $648 and your profit $1103, that look closer to +205% than to +314%.
Anyway, all this is detected automatically but MQL5.com signal monitoring system and we can't change it.
That's right my profit is $1103 but actually my initial deposit is $351.02 and my withdrawals is $990. so there is not match or not updated/syncronized.
Growth is not calculated on initial deposit only, but takes into account all deposits and withdrawals.
The system is rarely wrong, trade well and move on.
Hello. I copy a signal and there are always problems synchronizing. so my trades don't close. what is the problem? a
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
rarely wrong??are you sure??
in there my initial deposit is $848.16 even though it should be $351.02. so where did the initial deposit figure come from?
I don't know because I can't see your full history.
If you have a problem you may contact the Service Desk:
25. How to know the signals copy ratio to my account and the size of the required account deposit in advance?
Hi
If the signal uses Dax30 but my broker have de30, will the signal be translated to de30 or do I have to switch to a broker that offers Dax30 to be able to copy?
//Thomas