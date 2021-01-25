Due to low rating, signal profile have been remove from public... Is there a way to possibly increase the rating? What can we do?
Once you improve some so the rating of your signal will be increased.
Don't SHOUT at us, that is very RUDE. (All caps changed by a moderator.)
The problem is your strategy or implementation does not work.
You can look at the keft side of the yournal page for the warning messages which were posted by automated robot.
Once you improve some so the rating of your signal will be increased.
Besides, your signal is new signal -
and -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
Good day all,
Anyone here knows if a signal profile was being low rate and removed from public,
Is there a way to find out what is the problem and try to increase the rating so that it will be back to public?
Thank you
Sincerely,
Me!
Rating and ranking is something alive, it follows your trading.
Trade well and your signal will be rated and ranked again.
Don't SHOUT at us, that is very RUDE.
The problem is your strategy or implementation does not work.
Besides, your signal is new signal -
and -
Rating and ranking is something alive, it follows your trading.
Trade well and your signal will be rated and ranked again.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Anyone here knows if a signal profile was being low rate and removed from public,
Is there a way to find out what is the problem and try to increase the rating so that it will be back to public?
Thank you
Sincerely,
Me!